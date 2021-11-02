Arizona adds over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,162 new coronavirus cases and 72 additional deaths.
This brings the statewide total to 1,580,346 cases and 31,783 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.
There are 2,613 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 624 in ICUs.
The state says 14,065,161 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,481,434 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 72.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12...
