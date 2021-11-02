Arizona adds over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

COVID-19 may be getting worse in Arizona and Pima County, but recent data hiccups have made it difficult for health experts to know for sure. “I think there is reason to be concerned that we are in the midst of a change from generally improving conditions to generally worsening conditions, but this change isn’t happening all that quickly so there will be time to figure it out for sure in the next week or two,” said Dr. Joe Gerald, an associate professor with the University of Arizona’s College of Public Health.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 7 DAYS AGO