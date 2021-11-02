CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona adds over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
 4 days ago
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Tuesday reported over 2,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases for the seventh straight day as rolling averages of daily new cases and daily deaths showed large increases over the past two...

deseret.com

Arizona has seen about 50,000 breakthrough COVID-19 cases. Here’s why

Arizona has seen a slew of breakthrough COVID-19 cases among the fully vaccinated population, raising questions and concerns about the effectiveness of the vaccine. Arizona has seen about 49,962 confirmed breakthrough cases among the state’s fully vaccinated population, per ABC15. Of those, 376 have died. It’s unclear why they died,...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 4

These Utah schools are seeing the most COVID cases as November begins

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Just a few months into the school year, over 16,700 cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Utah’s schools. That case count is almost half of the total COVID-19 cases reported in Utah’s schools during the 2020-21 school year. Since mid-October, Utah has added more...
UTAH STATE
tucson.com

Spike in local virus case counts confuses Tucson health experts

COVID-19 may be getting worse in Arizona and Pima County, but recent data hiccups have made it difficult for health experts to know for sure. “I think there is reason to be concerned that we are in the midst of a change from generally improving conditions to generally worsening conditions, but this change isn’t happening all that quickly so there will be time to figure it out for sure in the next week or two,” said Dr. Joe Gerald, an associate professor with the University of Arizona’s College of Public Health.
TUCSON, AZ
coloradosun.com

Colorado governor prepares to request federal medical surge teams, stop elective procedures as COVID hospitalizations spike

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said Thursday that he is preparing to request federal medical surge teams, stop elective and cosmetic surgeries, and scale up distribution of monoclonal antibody treatments as COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state continue to spike. Polis also said he may reinstate an order or orders rationing medical...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 16 More Deaths, 465 New Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 465 new COVID-19 cases and 16 additional deaths. Of the new cases, 302 are confirmed cases and 163 are probable. Five people who died were in the 50-64 age group and 11 were 65 or older. There have been 8,940 total hospitalizations and 134,146 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,341. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
