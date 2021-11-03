CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Apple ships a record 6.5 million MacBooks in the third quarter of 2021

By Joe Wituschek
imore.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple shipped a record 6.5 million MacBooks in the third quarter of 2021. The number marks a 10% increase over the third quarter of 2020. The Mac is back and setting new shipment records. According to new data from analytics firm Strategy Analytics, Apple shipped a record 6.5 million...

www.imore.com

Comments / 0

Related
mitechnews.com

Third Quarter Robot Orders Put 2021 On Track For Record Year

ANN ARBOR—Strong robot sales in the third quarter of 2021 bring the total number of orders so far this year to nearly 29,000 units valued at $1.48 billion, the best numbers ever recorded for the North American robotics market, according to the Association for Advancing Automation, the Ann Arbor based trade association for the robotics and automation industries.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Independent

Apple Black Friday deals 2021: Best early offers on Apple Watch, iPhones, MacBooks, Beats and more

Contenders, ready! Deal hunters, ready! It’s November and the countdown to Black Friday, the world’s biggest shopping bonanza, has officially begun. In less than two weeks, you’re going to be able to secure reductions on all your favourite bits of tech, beauty, home appliances and more.Despite starting out as a one-day event, held the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US, Black Friday has blossomed into a weekend-long discounting party and, more recently, a one- or even two-week-long shopping spree. With Very, Amazon, Currys and AO already releasing some early Black Friday deals, soon enough we’ll probably be calling it Black November. Tech juggernaut Apple is known...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Currys’s Black Friday 2021 sale is here: Shop the best early deals from Beats, Microsoft, Nespresso and more

If you’ve been waiting until Black Friday – aka, the biggest shopping event of the year – to snap up a bargain on home appliances, TVs, laptops and tech gadgets, the team here at IndyBest are pleased to inform you that you’re going to be shopping a whole lot earlier than expected.That’s because, while the main event is still some weeks away, Currys has joined the likes Boots, Superdrug, Studio, AO and now Amazon by launching its Black Friday event early. The sale includes hundreds of deals on a whole host of products including coffee machines, headphones, air fryers and...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macbooks#Ships#Strategy Analytics#Industry Analyst#Connected Computing#Hp
imore.com

iPhone supplier warns chip shortage could last until second half of 2022

Apple's main iPhone supplier Foxconn says the global chip shortage could last until the second half of 2022. Robust iPhone sales likely boosted Foxconn's Q3 performance. The company has warned revenue will fall by 15% in Q4. Apple's main supplier of its best iPhones including the iPhone 13 has warned...
CELL PHONES
imore.com

Aqara Hub E1 review: A great entry-point to HomeKit

Whenever I speak to anyone about smart home tech, the reason they usually opted for an Alexa or Google Assistant-based system is price. Though most of the folks I know are happy to splurge on the best iPhone or iPad, the thing that puts them off the HomeKit ecosystem is usually the high cost of entry.
ELECTRONICS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) rallied 1.29% to $336.72 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.72% to 4,682.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Microsoft Corp. closed $2.07 short of its 52-week high ($338.79), which the company reached on November 5th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
Dell
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) rose 2.00% to $2,973.56 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.72% to 4,682.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $38.74 below its 52-week high ($3,012.30), which the company reached on November 8th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tapestry stock jumps after earnings beat, raised outlook and new $1 billion stock buyback program

Shares of Tapestry Inc. shot up 4.4% in premarket trading Thursday, after fashion company, with brands including Coach and Kate Spade, reported fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations and raised the full-year outlook, citing "strong" customer engagement and increased demand. Separately, the company announced a new $1 billion stock repurchase program. Net income for the quarter to Oct. 2 slipped to $226.9 million, or 80 cents a share, from $231.7 million, or 83 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 82 cents beat the FactSet consensus of 70 cents. Sales grew 26.3% to $1.48 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.44 billion, as Coach sales rose 27% to $1.11 billion, Kate Spade sales increased 25% to $299.5 million and Stuart Weitzman sales grew 18% to $66.5 million. For fiscal 2022, the company raised its EPS guidance range to $3.45 to $3.50 from $3.30 to $3.35 and its revenue outlook to "approaching" $6.6 billion from $6.4 billion. The stock has declined 3.4% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.5%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Berkshire Grey Stock Gains After Q3 Results; Accumulates Orders

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ: BGRY) reported third-quarter revenue of $18.8 million, missing the consensus of $19.56 million. Revenue improved 750% year-over-year and 317% sequentially. Orders since inception totaled $184 million, including orders received in early October. The company had received $70 million in new orders in 2021 year-to-date. The company's...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) sank 0.27% to $3,472.50 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.06% to 4,649.27 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.44% to 35,921.23. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Amazon.com Inc. closed $300.58 short of its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company achieved on July 13th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slid 2.30% to $327.64 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.66% to 15,622.71 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.66% to 36,079.94. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $56.69 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
imore.com

Satechi's Pro Hub Mini brings yet more ports to Apple's new MacBook Pro

Satechi's new Pro Hub Mini is designed to offer the ultimate in ports and connectivity. The new hub is designed for Apple's new MacBook Pro and includes Ethernet and more. Apple's hot new MacBook Pro might bring with it some of the ports we've been crying out for over the last five years, but there's still room for improvement. Anyone on the hunt for Ethernet, for example, needs a dongle or hub and the folks at Satechi have just the ticket.
COMPUTERS
The Independent

Tesco Mobile early Black Friday deals 2021: Save £10 a month on the iPhone 12 pro max with unlimited data

Planning a phone upgrade? Tesco Mobile has launched its early Black Friday deals, knocking up to £10 per month off a range of new devices.Right now, you can grab the new Apple iPhone 12 pro 128GB with unlimited data for £49.99 per month when you flash your Clubcard. That’s a tenner less than the usual price, and a £360 saving over 36 months.It’s not the only deal that the retailer is offering, either. You can get the foldable Samsung galaxy Z flip3 for £29.99 per month, saving £180 over the course of the contract.Officially starting on 26 November, Black Friday...
SHOPPING
MarketWatch

Dow's 185-point drop led by losses in Nike, Salesforce.com Inc. stocks

Shares of Nike and Salesforce.com Inc. are seeing declines Wednesday afternoon, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 185 points, or 0.5%, lower, as shares of Nike (NKE) and Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) have contributed to the index's intraday decline. Nike's shares are down $5.88, or 3.4%, while those of Salesforce.com Inc. are down $8.77, or 2.8%, combining for an approximately 97-point drag on the Dow. Chevron (CVX) Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple Inc. (AAPL) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
Los Angeles Business Journal

Skechers Reports Record-Breaking Sales, $1.6B Revenue in Third Quarter

Skechers USA Inc.’s third-quarter sales — although record-breaking — might have been even better if some of its merchandise wasn’t stuck on container ships. The Manhattan Beach-based footwear and apparel brand reported contending with $218 million in in-transit inventory, a year-over-year increase of more than 140%. “Under normal conditions, we...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy