Disability benefit mistakes are overturned every minute of the working day, analysis shows

The government has confirmed it will make Covid-19 vaccines mandatory for frontline NHS staff from 1 April next year. Speaking in the House of Commons on Tuesday, health secretary Sajid Javid said after considering thousands of responses to a consultation launched in the summer, “I have concluded that all those working in the NHS and social care will have to be vaccinated.”He added: “We must avoid preventable harm and protect patients in the NHS, protect colleagues in the NHS and of course protect the NHS itself .”All staff who have face-to-face contact with patients will have to provide evidence they...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO