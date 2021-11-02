CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking Back on The Beatles’ Movies, From ‘A Hard Day’s Night’ to ‘Help!’

By TV Insider Staff, TV Insider
thechronicle-news.com
 5 days ago

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s The Beatles on TV Special...

www.thechronicle-news.com

burlington-record.com

New Christmas movie drive-in at Red Rocks to screen favs from “Love Actually” to “Die Hard”

The continuing, sold-out success of Denver Film’s annual Film on the Rocks series at Red Rocks Amphitheatre has now birthed a sibling. Film on the Rocks: Holiday Drive-In Series kicks off Friday, Nov. 25, with a baker’s dozen of crowd-pleasing films that tap our nostalgia and seasonal sentimentality, such as “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” “Love Actually,” “Gremlins” and “Die Hard.”
FORT COLLINS, CO
floydct.com

How We Saw It: A Look Back at TV Guide Magazine’s Coverage of The Beatles

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s The Beatles on TV Special Collector’s Edition, available for order online now at BeatlesonTV.com and for purchase on newsstands nationwide. It seems we are forever looking back at the Beatles. Their music still feels relevant and their influence is obvious, yet they...
MUSIC
mycouriertribune.com

MOVIE REVIEW: It's 'Last Night' for Diana

“Last Night in Soho” is a genre-defying film with many different themes, so allow me to attempt to sum it up in a single sentence vintage announcer style: it’s a retroactive #MeToo revenge fantasy ghost story from the swinging 60s! With that out of the way, let me also say it’s quite enjoyable on many levels.
BEAUTY & FASHION
feelingthevibe.com

Get the Looks from Hallmark’s New Movie ‘Gingerbread Miracle’

Hallmark Channel continues its rollout of holiday movies with its newest film Gingerbread Miracle. Starring Merritt Patterson and Jon Ecker, it has all the things fans love: a great cast, stellar plot, and of course, festive fashions. Keep reading below to see how you can get their looks for yourself – from exact matches to similar dupes.
MOVIES
E! News

The Lizzie McGuire Cast Looks Back on the Iconic "Night of the Day of the Dead" Episode

Watch: "Lizzie McGuire" Cast Relives Spooky Episode From Season 1. It's been 20 years since Lizzie McGuire aired its "Night of the Day of the Dead" episode, but chances are viewers can still recall feeling scared of the skeleton couple that haunted Lizzie, Gordo, Miranda and Kate. And, if we're being honest, there's still something a bit spooky about that particular episode—even Lizzie's dad, Robert Carradine, thinks the kids' show was scary for the time.
TV SERIES
moviesinfocus.com

Uncovering Curiosities: Richard Lester’s A HARD DAY’S NIGHT

It seems like only yesterday, but A Hard Day’s Night is now 57 years old. Richard Lester’s musical is getting better with age. The Beatles ditched Strawberry Fields and Penny Lane, hitting the big screen for the prototype rock and roll movie. Lester’s work has inspired a plethora of rocumentaries that have infused the real and the surreal, from This Is Spinal Tap to Lady Madonna’s Truth Or Dare (In Bed With Madonna).
MOVIES
thechronicle-news.com

Gal Gadot lands new role in live-action Snow White movie

Gal Gadot has landed a major role in the live-action remake of 'Snow White'. After it was revealed that Rachel Zegler will take on the titular role as the Disney princess in '500 Days of Summer' filmmaker Marc Webb's reimagining of the classic fairytale, the 'Wonder Woman' star has confirmed she has been cast as the Evil Queen.
MOVIES
Effingham Radio

The Beatles Back In The Top Five

The Beatles are once again back in the upper reaches of the Billboard 200 albums chart with the new 50th anniversary edition of Let It Be entering at Number Five. The reissue also hit Number One on the magazine's Top Album Sales chart. Back in 1970, the album's original release topped the charts for four weeks.
MUSIC
lilith.org

Back to the Movies – A Film Festival’s Cautionary Tales

For this correspondent who felt no pandemic-era desire to set foot in a movie house, this year’s Other Israel Film Festival overcame all caution. At some point you can’t help yourself. Yours truly will be showing up in the company of a full house for the Nov. 4 opening night of the 15th Annual Other Israel Film Festival at the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan through November 11th.
MOVIES
thechronicle-news.com

Tom Hanks has 'never been asked' to star in Marvel movie

Tom Hanks has "never" been asked to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Oscar-winning actor - who has enjoyed a star-studded career in numerous blockbusters - isn't giving up hope on receiving the call "one of these days", but he isn't sure what the offer would be.
MOVIES
thechronicle-news.com

Richard Ashcroft: Netflix wanted Bitter Sweet Symphony row TV show

Richard Ashcroft has claimed Netflix wanted to make a TV show about 'Bitter Sweet Symphony'. The Verve's 1997 song was famously at the centre of a copyright row with the Rolling Stones over the use of a four-second sample of an Andrew Loog Oldham orchestral cover of their track 'The Last Time', which ultimately saw the 50-year-old singer have to give up all rights to the song.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Doja Cat's 'Atlantis' Halloween Costume Is a Must-See

At least one celebrity hasn't forgotten about Disney's Atlantis: The Lost Empire. Singer Doja Cat went all out to bring Princess Kida to life for her Halloween costume. The "Need to Know" singer shared a look at the intricate costume on Instagram back on Oct. 21, the day Doja Cat celebrated her birthday.
CELEBRITIES
marthastewart.com

Do You Collect Vinyl Records? Here Are Five Albums That Our Expert Says Are Among the Most Rare and Valuable

Despite how convenient digital albums and music streaming services are, there's something undeniably special about vinyl records. And though they were once considered old-fashioned, records are now making a comeback, with current artists releasing their brand-new albums as vinyls in addition to digital mediums. That doesn't change the value of some vintage records, though. In fact, there are a number of older vinyls that now sell for staggering prices; knowing the value of certain records makes searching for them almost like a treasure hunt for music aficionados. From rock to hip hop, here are a few of the most valuable records out there—a few of which may surprise you.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert shares cosy at-home look as she reveals special news

Miranda Lambert cosied up in a gorgeous cream poncho with bright Aztec design detailing to share special news with fans. The country superstar revealed that her clothing brand Idyllwind would give one fan the chance to fly home for the holidays, as part of a competition Miranda was running. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sir Paul McCartney's wife Nancy Shevell stuns in figure-hugging dress on rare date night

Sir Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell put on a loved-up display as they enjoyed a rare date night in New York City on Wednesday evening. The couple attended the Robin Hood Benefit at the Jacob Javits Center and they both dressed for the fancy occasion. Nancy, 61, looked gorgeous in a figure-hugging black dress that fell just above her knees and featured a centre zip running the length of the frock.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hello Magazine

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts surprising new look

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt has shared a shocking new look on her Instagram page. The actress had appeared to have chopped off her long locks and dyed her brunette hair a blue color. WATCH: 9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts new look. She debuted the look in an Instagram...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson stuns in extravagant bejewelled gown for special celebration

Kelly Clarkson teased her fans with a show-stopping look on Friday as she announced some very special news that left her followers jumping for joy. The Voice star looked incredible rocking a dramatic ball gown to share the news that she will host her very own "holiday spectacular" alongside some very famous guests. Kelly oozed glamour in the frock, which featured a black, pleated full skirt and a bejewelled, low-cut top with three-quarter-length sleeves.
CELEBRITIES

