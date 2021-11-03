CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Democrat Eric Adams wins New York City mayor’s race

By Alex Woodward
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JZWaV_0cklShO300

Democratic candidate Eric Adams – a former police captain and Brooklyn borough president – has defeated long-shot Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa in the race for New York City ’s next mayor, who will face a major test in leading the city from a defining public health emergency that has magnified crises facing the nation’s largest city.

Mr Adams – a former New York City Police Department captain, state legislator and Brooklyn borough president – has been elected the city’s second-ever Black mayor.

The 110th mayor of New York inherits city leadership in the middle of a coronavirus pandemic that has upended life for millions of residents – including the city’s schools and its thousands of students – and he will steward the nation’s most expensive police force amid international demands for reform when he enters office on 1 January.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mr Adams entered a voting booth in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighbourhood of Brooklyn with a framed photograph of his mother cradled under his arm. Outside, he traced his ascendance to office from his working-class upbringing as a child with dyslexia to his emergence as the heavily favoured candidate to win election.

“I’m not supposed to be standing here,” he told reporters. “But because I’m standing here, everyday New Yorkers are going to realize they deserve the right to stand in this city also.”

Mr Adams was among six children raised by a single mother in South Jamaica, a neighbourhood in the borough of Queens.

He often charts his political origin story with his arrest at age 15, and the police assault he endured while in custody.

Later, as an officer himself, he protested against police violence and promoted “culture” reform from within the ranks. He formed 100 Blacks in Law Enforcement Who Care to stop racial profiling, and his mayoral campaign has capitalised on his experience on the force and as a Black man who has seen police violence up close – straddling a “tough on crime” approach that historically has undermined progress towards racial and economic justice that he also recognises as immediate priorities for his agenda.

In an election night speech celebrating his victory, Mr Adams called for unity among New Yorkers.

“We are so divided right now,” he said. “And we’re missing the beauty of our diversity. We have to end all this division ... Today, we take off the intramural jersey and we put on one jersey: Team New York.”

Covid-19 has magnified long-standing disparities in housing, education and economic security across New York, while issues of police reform and public safety dominated debate in the middle of a pandemic that has devastated its neighbourhoods.

A victory for Mr Adams, who retired as a captain with the NYPD after 20 years on the force, follows months of calls to “defund the police” and demands in the streets and at the steps of police precincts and City Hall to prioritise funding for critical social services, as near-daily protests against police violence heightened scrutiny of the department’s own history of violence and pugnacious leadership.

He has proposed a limited return of much-maligned stop-and-frisk efforts and reinstating a plainclothes undercover police unit – which was dissolved in 2020 following a number of fatal shootings and civilian complaints – to target “gangs and guns.”

Mr Adams supports the current city plan to close the Rikers Island complex by 2026 and replace it with a network of borough-based jails following a growing humanitarian crisis at the jail.

Mr Adams – who is vaccinated against Covid-19 – intends to maintain recent vaccine requirements for city workers and law enforcement, saying during a recent debate that “we can never go back to what we were when Covid hit the city”.

With roughly 48,000 people experiencing homelessness on a given night in New York, including nearly 15,000 children, Mr Adams proposes turning underused hotels in outer boroughs into permanent single-room occupancy housing, bringing roughly 25,000 rooms online.

But throughout the race, Mr Adams and his well-financed campaign faced scrutiny over his ties to prominent lobbyists and developers, questions over his actual residency – prompting reporters to camp outside his home to determine whether he actually lives there – and how his business-minded campaign intends to bolster the city’s working-class.

GOP candidate Curtis Sliwa – a controversial talk-radio fixture – launched a relentless campaign relying on his knack for attention-getting stunts and decades of experience as a New York institution as the red-beret-wearing founder of the volunteer-patrol group the Guardian Angels.

He framed a campaign around eliminating crime and bolstering the city’s police department, combatting homelessness, property tax reform, expanding animal welfare programmes, and floating a universal basic income initiative.

Mr Sliwa – who conceded to Mr Adams during an election night speech – faced difficult odds of winning in a city where Democratic voters outnumber Republicans nearly eight to one.

“You knew I was an unorthodox candidate,” he told supporters at an election night party. “The deck was stacked against me.”

He said he pledged his support for Mr Adams “because we’re all going to have to coalesce together in harmony and solidarity if we’re going to save this city that we love.”

Comments / 22

Jim Pearson
3d ago

Let’s see if he can do anything with the disaster they call New York City.

Reply
18
Guest
3d ago

NYC you just won't ever learn, out of the pot and into the fire.

Reply
23
david
3d ago

New York City made a huge mistake electing this man !! If you want change elect republicans to office !

Reply
3
Related
wmleader.com

Who is Tracey Collins, girlfriend of NYC Mayor-elect Eric Adams?

Unlike New York City’s outgoing first lady, Tracey Collins keeps a low profile — in fact, she was conspicuously absent during her partner Eric Adams’ mayoral campaign and Tuesday victory parties in Brooklyn and Manhattan. And when the mayor-elect takes over City Hall next year, the unmarried couple may face...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curtis Sliwa
CBS New York

A Civilian Running The NYPD? Sources Tell CBS2 Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Is Considering It

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Here’s a provocative thought as Mayor-elect Eric Adams mulls what is arguably one of his most important appointments — could New York City get a civilian police commissioner? As CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported Thursday, it at least seems like it’s a possibility. Adams has narrowed his search for a police commissioner to about six or eight women. Sources told Kramer that the list includes several who have run departments in other cities, a top-ranking NYPD chief, and candidates who do not have policing backgrounds. When Kramer spoke to Adams, he seemed to hint a civilian could be in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City Mayor#Nypd#City Police#Democratic#Republican#New Yorkers
caribbeantoday.com

Caribbean Politicians Victorious in New York General Elections

NEW YORK, New York – A number of Caribbean candidates who were victorious in June’s Democratic Primary romped to victory Tuesday night in the general elections in the heavily-Democratic New York City. New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, the son of Grenadian immigrants, was re-elected, as well as New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

Democratic New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy narrowly wins re-election

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov 3 (Reuters) - Democratic New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy narrowly fended off an election challenge from Republican former state lawmaker Jack Ciattarelli, returns showed on Wednesday, a day after voting ended in an unexpected nail-biter for the incumbent. Murphy, 64, became the first Democratic governor in four...
POLITICS
New York Post

Republicans win 4 NYC council seats

Republicans won four contested City Council races in Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island and had a shot at taking a fifth in a potential upset. Republican Inna Vernikov thumped her Democratic opponent Steve Saperstein for an open seat In southern Brooklyn’s 48th Council District by nearly 30 points. With 87...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
PIX11

Shahana Hanif becomes 1st Muslim woman elected to City Council

NEW YORK — New York City voters elected their first Muslim woman to the City Council on Tuesday. Shahana Hanif won Council District 39 in Brooklyn with 89% of votes and 100% of precincts reporting, according to The Associated Press. Hanif will represent Cobble Hill, Park Slope, Kensington and several other central Brooklyn neighborhoods. Born and […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
104.5 The Team

NYC Mayor-Elect’s Decision May Put Nets Kyrie Irving on the Court

Tuesday, Brooklyn Borough President, Eric Adams was elected Mayor of New York City and will be sworn it at midnight on January 1st. Remember that date. Adams will succeed fellow Democrat, Mayor Bill deBlasio. The current mayor has implemented a policy that has put requirement on all New York City workers to be vaccinated or face unpaid leave. Also, all fans attending events at Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center must be vaccinated. Included in his city wide mandate is something which is baffling. The mandate allows unvaccinated visiting athletes or performers to compete or perform in the indoor arena's but all home team athletes must be vaccinated.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

The Independent

321K+
Followers
129K+
Post
162M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy