ONA — If it were a horse race rather than a run for high schoolers, the best advice might be to bet the mudder. Soggy, cool, muddy conditions figure to have their say in who wins the West Virginia high school cross country championship meet Saturday at Cabell Midland High School. Races begin at 9 a.m. with the Class AA girls, followed at 9:45 a.m. by the Class AA boys. The Class AAA girls run at 11:45 a.m., with the boys starting at 12:15 p.m. The Class A girls start at 2:30 p.m. and the boys go at 3:15 p.m.

ONA, WV ・ 14 DAYS AGO