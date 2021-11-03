Sports and Entertainment Management Minor

Football Manager 2022 is a game all about storylines. While there’s no laid-out plot or narrative, the engrossing gameplay and hyper-realism leaves you helpless to fall into a spiral of sheer obsession. With new additions and a formula more refined than ever before, this is the definitive entry in the long-running simulation series. If you’ve taken time away from Football Manager in recent years, or you’re an annual buyer, there’s more than enough here to invest hundreds of hours into.

FIFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO