Sports and Entertainment Management Minor

End-to-End SaaS Suite Enables Corporations To Confidently Identify, Select, Measure, and Maximize ROI of Strategic Sponsorships. Elevent, a leading sponsorship management software, consulting services, and research provider unveiled the industry’s first comprehensive solution for Sponsorship Lifecycle Management, providing brands with a single solution for evaluating and capitalizing on high-ticket sports, music, and other entertainment sponsorship opportunities. Elevent’s comprehensive Sponsorship Lifecycle Management platform uses data to streamline sponsorship decisions while removing the guesswork associated with them, ensuring precious marketing dollars deliver optimal returns.
