Sports and Entertainment Management Minor

 4 days ago

The sports and entertainment management minor focuses on providing you with the knowledge and skills needed to optimize...

Inspired Entertainment signs virtual sports contract with Mozzart

New York-listed supplier Inspired Entertainment has agreed a deal roll out its interactive Virtual Sports content in Serbia with iGaming operator Mozzart. Inspired's Virtual Plug & Play (VPP) solution will enable players in Serbia to access multiple Virtual Sports online, and will be rolled out in other European jurisdictions by Mozzart at a later date.
Elevent Helps Brands Optimize $25+ Billion in Sports & Entertainment Sponsorships with New Lifecycle Management Platform

End-to-End SaaS Suite Enables Corporations To Confidently Identify, Select, Measure, and Maximize ROI of Strategic Sponsorships. Elevent, a leading sponsorship management software, consulting services, and research provider unveiled the industry’s first comprehensive solution for Sponsorship Lifecycle Management, providing brands with a single solution for evaluating and capitalizing on high-ticket sports, music, and other entertainment sponsorship opportunities. Elevent’s comprehensive Sponsorship Lifecycle Management platform uses data to streamline sponsorship decisions while removing the guesswork associated with them, ensuring precious marketing dollars deliver optimal returns.
Pulse Sports and Entertainment welcomes Industry Veteran Brian Bishop as Chief Revenue Officer

Pulse Sports and Entertainment today announced Brian Bishop as the company’s Chief Revenue. “I’m extremely excited to welcome Brian to the PSE family, both as an executive and as partner.” said Jurgen Mainka, the CEO and Founding Partner of PSE. “Brian’s experience and reputation in the global sports and entertainment sponsorship landscape will add great value to our existing and future clients.”
Football Manager 2022 Review: ‘Another sublime sports simulation’

Football Manager 2022 is a game all about storylines. While there’s no laid-out plot or narrative, the engrossing gameplay and hyper-realism leaves you helpless to fall into a spiral of sheer obsession. With new additions and a formula more refined than ever before, this is the definitive entry in the long-running simulation series. If you’ve taken time away from Football Manager in recent years, or you’re an annual buyer, there’s more than enough here to invest hundreds of hours into.
USF Launches Sport Management Advisory Board

The University of San Francisco Master’s in Sport Management program has launched the first-ever Sport Management Advisory Board. The board is composed of sports industry professionals who have experience across the industry including professional sports organizations, college athletics, and corporate partnerships. The Sport Management Advisory Board has two objectives: raise...
Co-op and Careers

Preparing for the real world, in the real world. No one does it better than RIT. What sets RIT graduates apart from their competitors isn’t just their degrees. It’s what they’ve accomplished before they’ve even received them. RIT’s cooperative education program provides career experience, early and often, in a variety...
Former WWE 24/7 Champion And More Released

On Thursday WWE released a total of 18 Superstars from NXT and the main roster, and some employees were also released from WWE HQ this week as well. According to Fightful Select, Laura Todd, Laura Petrucelli, John Stamatis, and Mike Giaccio are no longer with WWE. The report also noted that the company will fill the open spots with promotions and new hires.
OPINION: Pro sports have enhanced—not eclipsed—entertainment in Las Vegas

When Oscar Goodman was mayor of Las Vegas, he spoke frequently about helping it evolve into a “major league city.” Among the more prominent components of this effort were opening the Smith Center for the Performing Arts—which will hit the 10-year mark this spring—and bringing professional sports to the Valley to compete in one of the four major leagues.
