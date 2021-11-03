CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alec Baldwin Posts Crew Member Comments Disputing 'Chaotic' Movie Set

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Actor Alec Baldwin on Tuesday shared a message on social media https://www.instagram.com/p/CVybJ8FvsNY disputing reports of chaos and a lax attitude toward safety on the set of Western movie "Rust" before he accidentally shot and killed a cinematographer. Writing "Read this," Baldwin reposted lengthy remarks from...

AFP

Man who handed Baldwin loaded gun breaks silence

The crew member who handed Alec Baldwin the loaded gun that killed a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" expressed his shock and sadness Monday, in his first public comments since the tragedy. David Halls' role in the accident on the New Mexico set of a 19th-century Western last month has been under scrutiny after he told police he had failed to fully check the firearm before the fatal incident. In a statement to the New York Post on Monday, Halls said he is "shocked and saddened" by the death of Halyna Hutchins, but did not directly address the shooting or his role. "Halyna Hutchins was not just one of the most talented people I've worked with, but also a friend," wrote Halls.
Fox News

Angelina Jolie comments on Alec Baldwin shooting incident: 'There are certain procedures'

Angelina Jolie spoke out about the recent accidental shooting involving Alec Baldwin that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The "Eternals" actress has worked with guns on many different movies, including the "Tomb Raider" franchise as well as "Mr. and Mrs. Smith." She’s also directed a few movies that have required firearms on set. As a result, she knows the safety precautions that are in place and can empathize with a cast and crew who learned the hard way that sometimes those aren’t enough.
State
New Mexico State
Marin Independent Journal

Alec Baldwin and family spotted in remote town as legal jeopardy looms

While New Mexico authorities say that Alec Baldwin and two crew members are the focus of their investigation into the fatal on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, the 63-year-old actor hasn’t retreated to his Hamptons home, as many expected. Instead, to presumably avoid the paparazzi who would no doubt be...
Person
Alec Baldwin
Popculture

Alec Baldwin Co-Signs Crew Member Calling Reports of Unsafe Conditions on 'Rust' Set 'Bulls--'

Following a tragic accidental shooting that left one person dead on the Rust set, Alec Baldwin is doubling down on a crew member's claims that the set wasn't under any "unsafe conditions." According to Deadline, the actor co-signed on a message from the set costume designer Terese Magpale Davis saying "unsafe, chaotic conditions are bulls––t" by reposting the screenshot on his Instagram account.
The Independent

Rust crew member sues Alec Baldwin and set armorer for ‘severe emotional distress’ over shooting

A Rust crew member who held dying Halyna Hutchins in his arms has sued Alec Baldwin, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and assistant director Dave Halls for “severe emotional distress” over the fatal shooting.Head electrician Serge Svetnoy alleges in the lawsuit that the scene in which Ms Hutchins was killed “did not call” for Mr Baldwin to fire the weapon, which he had been told was “cold”.Mr Baldwin is sued in both his capacity as an actor and a producer of the western movie, which has been shut down as investigations into the death continues.Mr Svetnoy claims in the court papers...
Action News Jax

Alec Baldwin shooting: ‘Rust’ crew member files lawsuit

LOS ANGELES — The chief lighting technician for “Rust” filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the movie’s producers, actor Alec Baldwin and other members of the crew, accusing them of failing to follow safety protocols that would have prevented the fatal shooting of the film’s cinematographer. Serge Svetnoy, 63, the gaffer...
John Walter Raney 1st

Alec Baldwin, A Cold Gun, and Tragedy on a Movie Set

Alec Baldwin image courtesy of Gage Skidmore.Copyright free and public domain images courtesy of Wikimedia commons. As I began to write this story about this tragedy what struck me right away was the memory I had of two similar incidents that occurred decades apart but still seemed fresh to me because of the questions of what went wrong to allow such a grievous lack of safety on a Movie set? The first memory was of John Erik Hexum, who in 1984 was an actor who was often compared to Tom Selleck in terms of potential, in between scenes for his TV series Cover Up, he loaded a .44 magnum that was to be used in the next scene with one blank cartridge. During a delay in shooting he began to play an impromptu game of Russian roulette with some crew members, and putting the gun to his temple, the blank fired, and as blanks use paper or plastic wadding to seal gunpowder into the cartridge, the wadding smashed into his head with enough force to fracture his skull, although not actually penetrating his skin, a portion of his skull was lodged in his brain, and six days later this promising young star was declared brain dead at age 26 of an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Variety

‘Rust’ Gaffer Sues Alec Baldwin, Armorer, Producers for Negligence in On-Set Shooting

The gaffer on “Rust” felt a whoosh of air and heard the loudest shot he had ever heard on set, and then watched helplessly as his friend Halyna Hutchins faded away in his arms, according to a lawsuit filed on Tuesday. Serge Svetnoy provided a detailed, first-hand account of the Oct. 21 shooting in a negligence suit against several defendants, including “Rust” star Alec Baldwin, the film’s producers, the armorer and first assistant director. He alleges that he suffered injury when the bullet narrowly missed him, as well as “severe emotional distress.” The suit is the first to be filed in connection...
The Independent

‘Fanny pack’ of bullets found on Rust set by investigators: ‘Loose ammunition raises questions’

Authorities have said they recovered loose and boxed ammunition while investigating cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’s death on the set of Alec Baldwin’s film Rust.According to an inventory of seized items that was made public on Monday (25 October), these included “two boxes of ammo”, “loose ammo and boxes”, and a “fanny pack with ammo”. Officers also found three revolvers and loose casings.Investigating officers did not specify what kind of ammunition was recovered from the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, or whether it included live bullets, blank cartridges or dummies.Even as more details around the tragedy emerge, it is...
Radar Online.com

Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Salary Revealed As $250K, While Head Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Was To Earn Less Than $8K

The budget for Rust has been revealed in the wake of the on-set fatal shooting that claimed the life of the western film's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. Alec Baldwin was set to star, while his production company – El Dorado – was slated to back the New Mexico-based project. Less than three weeks into filming, however, he was handed a real gun that contained a live round that ended up killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.
