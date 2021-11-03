Alec Baldwin Posts Crew Member Comments Disputing 'Chaotic' Movie Set
By Reuters
US News and World Report
9 days ago
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Actor Alec Baldwin on Tuesday shared a message on social media https://www.instagram.com/p/CVybJ8FvsNY disputing reports of chaos and a lax attitude toward safety on the set of Western movie "Rust" before he accidentally shot and killed a cinematographer. Writing "Read this," Baldwin reposted lengthy remarks from...
The crew member who handed Alec Baldwin the loaded gun that killed a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" expressed his shock and sadness Monday, in his first public comments since the tragedy.
David Halls' role in the accident on the New Mexico set of a 19th-century Western last month has been under scrutiny after he told police he had failed to fully check the firearm before the fatal incident.
In a statement to the New York Post on Monday, Halls said he is "shocked and saddened" by the death of Halyna Hutchins, but did not directly address the shooting or his role.
"Halyna Hutchins was not just one of the most talented people I've worked with, but also a friend," wrote Halls.
Angelina Jolie spoke out about the recent accidental shooting involving Alec Baldwin that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The "Eternals" actress has worked with guns on many different movies, including the "Tomb Raider" franchise as well as "Mr. and Mrs. Smith." She’s also directed a few movies that have required firearms on set. As a result, she knows the safety precautions that are in place and can empathize with a cast and crew who learned the hard way that sometimes those aren’t enough.
Like most Americans, Alec Baldwin celebrated Halloween with his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, and their kids by going trick or treating and wearing costumes to mark the exciting occasion. However, the Baldwin family received criticism for observing Halloween traditions amid the fatal shooting investigations on the set of "Rust," which involved the actor.
Seconds after being shot by Alec Baldwin, cinematographer Halnya Hutchins told a boom operator on the “Rust” movie set, “That was no good. That was no good at all.” Hours later, she was pronounced dead. The haunting final words of the 42-year-old mom, who had been working as the director...
While New Mexico authorities say that Alec Baldwin and two crew members are the focus of their investigation into the fatal on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, the 63-year-old actor hasn’t retreated to his Hamptons home, as many expected. Instead, to presumably avoid the paparazzi who would no doubt be...
“Rust” movie crew member Serge Svetnoy has filed a lawsuit against several key figures including Alec Baldwin at the center of the fatal on-set shooting that claimed the life of the film’s cinematographer. Svetnoy’s lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles against various companies and individuals involved with the film, including...
Following a tragic accidental shooting that left one person dead on the Rust set, Alec Baldwin is doubling down on a crew member's claims that the set wasn't under any "unsafe conditions." According to Deadline, the actor co-signed on a message from the set costume designer Terese Magpale Davis saying "unsafe, chaotic conditions are bulls––t" by reposting the screenshot on his Instagram account.
Former “Rust” crew members and their attorneys are speaking out about what they believe went wrong on the New Mexico set of the low-budget production last month, when actor Alec Baldwin discharged a weapon that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Lane Luper, who served as first...
As stories about safety on the Rust set continue to swirl following cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' death last month, costume designer Terese Magpale Davis is speaking out in support of the producers. In several screenshots of Davis' lengthy statement shared by Alec Baldwin on Instagram Tuesday, she claimed that there were...
A Rust crew member who held dying Halyna Hutchins in his arms has sued Alec Baldwin, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and assistant director Dave Halls for “severe emotional distress” over the fatal shooting.Head electrician Serge Svetnoy alleges in the lawsuit that the scene in which Ms Hutchins was killed “did not call” for Mr Baldwin to fire the weapon, which he had been told was “cold”.Mr Baldwin is sued in both his capacity as an actor and a producer of the western movie, which has been shut down as investigations into the death continues.Mr Svetnoy claims in the court papers...
LOS ANGELES — The chief lighting technician for “Rust” filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the movie’s producers, actor Alec Baldwin and other members of the crew, accusing them of failing to follow safety protocols that would have prevented the fatal shooting of the film’s cinematographer. Serge Svetnoy, 63, the gaffer...
Further tragedy has befallen Alec Baldwin’s Rust movie as a crew member faces having his arm amputated after being bitten by a venomous spider on set. It comes weeks after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, was accidentally fatally shot after actor Baldwin, 63, unknowingly discharged a loaded gun at the ranch in New Mexico.
Alec Baldwin image courtesy of Gage Skidmore.Copyright free and public domain images courtesy of Wikimedia commons. As I began to write this story about this tragedy what struck me right away was the memory I had of two similar incidents that occurred decades apart but still seemed fresh to me because of the questions of what went wrong to allow such a grievous lack of safety on a Movie set? The first memory was of John Erik Hexum, who in 1984 was an actor who was often compared to Tom Selleck in terms of potential, in between scenes for his TV series Cover Up, he loaded a .44 magnum that was to be used in the next scene with one blank cartridge. During a delay in shooting he began to play an impromptu game of Russian roulette with some crew members, and putting the gun to his temple, the blank fired, and as blanks use paper or plastic wadding to seal gunpowder into the cartridge, the wadding smashed into his head with enough force to fracture his skull, although not actually penetrating his skin, a portion of his skull was lodged in his brain, and six days later this promising young star was declared brain dead at age 26 of an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The gaffer on “Rust” felt a whoosh of air and heard the loudest shot he had ever heard on set, and then watched helplessly as his friend Halyna Hutchins faded away in his arms, according to a lawsuit filed on Tuesday.
Serge Svetnoy provided a detailed, first-hand account of the Oct. 21 shooting in a negligence suit against several defendants, including “Rust” star Alec Baldwin, the film’s producers, the armorer and first assistant director. He alleges that he suffered injury when the bullet narrowly missed him, as well as “severe emotional distress.”
The suit is the first to be filed in connection...
Alec Baldwin may want to lie even lower if he’s still in Vermont. The leader of a pro-gun group in the state where Baldwin is thought to be hiding out has publicly blamed the “Hollywood hypocrite” for his deadly on-set shooting — saying the star “broke every single rule of basic firearm safety that exists.”
Authorities have said they recovered loose and boxed ammunition while investigating cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’s death on the set of Alec Baldwin’s film Rust.According to an inventory of seized items that was made public on Monday (25 October), these included “two boxes of ammo”, “loose ammo and boxes”, and a “fanny pack with ammo”. Officers also found three revolvers and loose casings.Investigating officers did not specify what kind of ammunition was recovered from the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, or whether it included live bullets, blank cartridges or dummies.Even as more details around the tragedy emerge, it is...
The budget for Rust has been revealed in the wake of the on-set fatal shooting that claimed the life of the western film's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. Alec Baldwin was set to star, while his production company – El Dorado – was slated to back the New Mexico-based project. Less than three weeks into filming, however, he was handed a real gun that contained a live round that ended up killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.
Nicolas Cage was “visibly upset” when Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer under scrutiny over last week's fatal “Rust” shooting, fired guns without warning on the set of “The Old Way,” a different western movie filmed in August, a key grip for the production told Inside Edition. “There were some incidents that...
Comments / 0