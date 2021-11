New Jersey Devils Goals: Nico Hischier, Pavel Zacha. Cozens! First of the year. Thanks to a slick Jeff Skinner drawing a penalty on Siegenthaler, Cozens buried one from the slot to the right corner for his first of the year. With Zemgus taking on Bergeron last night and Devils being Hughes-less, Cozens is showing up against these lesser matchups. Just what we love to see from the youngin’.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO