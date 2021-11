Besides the models who pose in front of a tricked-out ranfla for photographs, lowriding has long been considered to be a lifestyle for men. But the real ones know that lowriding is and always will be a family lifestyle. It’s common to see men behind the wheel of a classic ’63 impala or a loked-up regal, but now there are car clubs solely for ladies and women riders everywhere. Made up of mostly Black and Brown women from L.A.’s marginalized communities, they meet often and bond over their mutual love for customizations and modifications on their lowriders. These were some of the ladies and their clubs from around the city present at the last big lowrider meetup that took place at Elysian Park last week over a lovely fall weekend in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 24 DAYS AGO