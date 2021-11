Table of Contents What is Pickleball? Why is Pickleball Called Pickleball? How Do You Play Pickleball? The Best Pickleball Paddles Every now and again, a particular hobby or sport seems to come out of nowhere and find itself standing in the limelight. Having established itself as the thing to get into, it’s only a matter of time before you succumb to the pressure and see just what it is everyone is talking about. There is no better example of this phenomenon than the current fastest growing sport in America, pickleball. What’s pickleball you say? That’s the question we’re here to answer, while also introducing you...

