Plaintiffs seek at least $180 mln from Bayer over PCBs in school

(Reuters) - Bayer AG should pay at least $180 million in damages over contamination at a Monroe, Washington school from toxic chemicals made by its predecessor Monsanto Co, a lawyer for students suing the company told a jury on Tuesday.

"I want to suggest to you that Monsanto has earned your distrust," Richard Friedman of Friedman Rubin told jurors in King County, Washington Superior Court during his closing argument at trial, which Reuters viewed via Courtroom View Network. He said the company deceived the public and government regulators about the chemicals, which plaintiffs say were found in school light fixtures, for years.

Adam Miller of Shook, Hardy & Bacon, a lawyer for Bayer, countered that there was no evidence of unsafe levels of the chemicals called polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, at Sky Valley Education Center, an alternative school that does not use grades.

The trial, which began in September, was the second in a series of scheduled trials of claims by students, parents and staff that they suffered a wide range of health problems, including asthma and cognitive impairment, as a result of exposure to PCBs. The eight plaintiffs at trial include students and parents.

The first trial ended earlier this year with a $185 million verdict in favor of three teachers and a spouse, which the company said it would challenge in post-trial motions.

PCBs were once used widely to insulate electrical equipment, and were also used in such products as carbonless copy paper, caulking, floor finish and paint. They were outlawed by the U.S. government in 1979 after being linked to cancer and other health problems. Monsanto produced PCBs from 1935 to 1977.

The plaintiffs had alleged exposure to PCBs at Sky Valley from fluorescent light ballasts, which Bayer said were produced decades ago by customers of Monsanto's products and installed in the late 1960s.

Friedman on Tuesday said Monsanto's internal communications showed it knew of the dangers of PCBs for decades, but concealed them from the public and from government regulators. He showed the jury a 1977 memorandum in which an employee stated it was "probably just as well" that the general public was not aware of the widely used chemical because they would "undoubtedly become very emotional."

Miller said the plaintiffs had failed to offer any direct evidence that PCBs caused their injuries, and that the levels found in the school were deemed safe by the Environmental Protection Agency.

He also said any contamination was the responsibility of the school for moving into the "dilapidated heap" of a building in 2011 and not adequately remediating it.

The case is Long v. Pharmacia LLC, King County Superior Court, Washington, No. 18-2-00001-7 SEA.

For plaintiffs: Richard Friedman of Friedman Rubin

For Bayer: Adam Miller of Shook, Hardy & Bacon

Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York

Brendan Pierson reports on product liability litigation and on all areas of health care law. He can be reached at brendan.pierson@thomsonreuters.com.