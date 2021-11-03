Exxon, union met Monday to discuss Texas refinery lockout

HOUSTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and the United Steelworkers union (USW) said they met on Monday discuss the lockout of nearly 600 refinery workers from the company's Beaumont, Texas, refinery, but no progress was reported on the months-long dispute.

Exxon presented a revised offer that removed a $500 signing bonus and pay raises for 2021, but made no other changes in a contract a majority of members of USW Local 13-243 rejected in a secret ballot vote on Oct. 19, the two sides said on Tuesday.

The meeting took place 11 days before the locked-out workers begin voting on Nov. 12 on whether to remove Local 13-243 from 369,024 barrel-per-day (bpd) Beaumont refinery and adjoining lubricant oil plant.

The workers will vote by mail until Dec. 22 in an decertification election to be overseen by the U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). The results may be known before the end of the year.

The lockout began on May 1 after four months of talks failed to yield the union's agreement to an Exxon contract proposal that would eliminate long-standing job seniority, which gives workers a say in job assignments.

Exxon says that and other changes are needed to assure competitiveness in low-margin environments.

