Energy Industry

Carney-led finance coalition has up to $130tn funding committed to hitting net zero

By Owen Walker
Financial Times
 9 days ago

GreenBiz

Mark Carney’s $130 trillion funding for net zero: Is he good for it?

At COP26 on Wednesday, the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), a consortium of more than 450 banks, asset managers and insurers, announced that it would deliver more than $100 trillion in financing to transition global economies by 2050. "We now have the essential plumbing in place to move...
MARKETS
irei.com

New York City pension funds commit to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040

Three New York City pension funds have committed to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in their investment portfolios by 2040. The involved pension funds include the New York City Employees’ Retirement System (NYCERS), the New York City Teachers’ Retirement System (TRS), and the New York City Board of Education Retirement System (BERS).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Sixty of the FTSE 100 commit to net zero by 2050

Six in 10 of the UK’s biggest listed companies have said they will eliminate their contribution to carbon emissions by the middle of the century as negotiators meet in Glasgow to find a path to avoid catastrophic climate change.By Thursday, 60 of the FTSE 100 – with a combined market value of over £1 trillion – had committed to a net zero target as part of the United Nations Race to Zero campaign.They are part of the 5,200 companies which have joined up to the UN pledge. Nearly half of these companies are British the Government said.“Businesses both large...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Mark Carney is key-man risk for bank net-zero club

GLASGOW (Reuters Breakingviews) - Mark Carney is having a deserved moment in the sun. Against many odds, the former Bank of England governor has managed to sign up all major western banks to his Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, enabling him on Wednesday to announce $130 trillion here of private capital directed to meaningful decarbonisation at COP26. The fear of the more progressive members of his new club is what happens should he head off to other things, like running for Canada’s premiership.
BUSINESS
The Independent

What is Mark Carney’s £95 trillion Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero?

Around 450 financial institutions, with around 40% of the world’s assets on their books, have signed up to the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (Gfanz).The institutions control around 130 trillion dollars, more than the 100 trillion dollars that is needed to meet the 2050 net zero target, according to former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney But who is in the alliance, and what is it trying to do?What is Gfanz?Launched in April this year, Gfanz is led by former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney.Since its early days Gfanz has grown to more than 450 financial firms from...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UN envoy Carney says 'money is here' for net zero aligned projects

GLASGOW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - UN climate envoy Mark Carney called on Wednesday for more blended finance facilities to mobilise private finance to help the developing world access climate finance, saying the money was there. "We need blended finance facilities that don't mobilise fractions of private capital for the public...
ADVOCACY
roi-nj.com

Prudential Financial commits to net zero emissions by 2050

Prudential Financial on Monday announced its commitment to achieve net zero emissions across its primary domestic and international home office operations by 2050. Furthermore, Prudential also is setting an interim goal to become carbon-neutral by 2040. These actions are aligned with the latest climate science of limiting global warming to...
ECONOMY
gcaptain.com

Matson Commits to Net Zero by 2050 Climate Goal

U.S.-based ocean carrier Matson (NYSE: MATX) has announced a goal of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions from its fleet by 2050. The goal was announced alongside the release of a 2020 sustainability report that commits the company to reducing fleet greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 40 percent by 2030, as well as the net zero goal. The report notes that since 2016 Matson has already reduced its fleet GHG emissions by 23%.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

Xcel Energy Commits To Net-Zero Carbon Goal By 2050

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —   Xcel Energy announced Monday the company’s goal to achieve zero greenhouse gas emissions from its natural gas business by 2050. According to the release, “Xcel Energy is the only major U.S. energy provider to announce its commitment to provide 100% carbon-free electricity for reducing greenhouse gas emissions across three large sectors of the economy: electricity, natural gas use in buildings, and transportation.” “Our vision for delivering net-zero energy by 2050 is an important evolution in our clean energy leadership,” said Bob Frenzel, president and CEO of Xcel Energy. Frenzel said the effort to deliver clean energy will give...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Benzinga

Mondelez Commits To 2050 Net Zero Emissions Target

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ) has committed to a 2050 target of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its full value chain. As part of its commitment, the company has signed the Science-Based Targets Initiative's Business Ambition for 1.5 °C, as per the Paris Agreement. Mondelez International has also joined the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Britain's Sunak pledges to 'rewire' global finance system for net zero

GLASGOW (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak pledged on Wednesday to “rewire” the global financial system for net zero, saying London will also commit 100 million pounds ($136.19 million) to make climate finance more accessible to developing countries. Outlining Britain’s strategy over the next five years to the United...
ECONOMY
AFP

Governments risk 'trillions' in fossil fuel climate litigation

Governments which enact climate legislation risk being sued for trillions of dollars by fossil fuel companies seeking compensation for lost revenue and stranded assets, according to data that campaigners warn threaten pledges made at COP26. Energy experts predict that more ambitious climate action from world leaders will significantly increase companies' use of a tribunal mechanism that has already awarded billions to heavy industry. Trade agreements such as the Energy Charter Treaty and NAFTA contain investor arbitration clauses, known as investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS), that allow foreign companies to sue governments over actions they say hit profits or investments. Campaigners say that energy companies are increasingly turning to this type of arbitration to recoup investments as governments accelerate the shift away from fossil fuels.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationCanada

As the world moves away from fossil fuels, Canada's energy security may be at risk

Oil and gas prices plummeted in 2020. In March, before the World Health Organization had declared COVID-19 a pandemic, Russia and Saudi Arabia, two of the world’s largest oil producers, set off a market-share war that sent prices lower and lower. And then, after COVID-19 had spread around the world, demand fell sharply as businesses closed and governments restricted travel. For several hours in April 2020, the price of West Texas Intermediate oil fell below zero, hitting -US$37 per barrel. An oil-price drop, coupled with a global economic slowdown, has had adverse effects on other industries, global financial stability and...
TRAFFIC

