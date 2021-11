The Detroit Lions offense has been All-World bad in 2021. They’ve struggled to do much and it’s hard not to exclusively blame the Lions offense for all their losses. The only time the Lions have put up 20 or more points in a game this season was in Week 1, and they only had 17 points at the two-minute warning in that game. Since then , Detroit has averaged 14.4 points per game. Detroit is currently 29th in points per game and 27th in yards per play.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO