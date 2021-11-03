CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

'I've seen enough': Election guru Dave Wasserman calls Virginia for Youngkin

By Chris Irvine
WashingtonExaminer
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PyUU1_0cklJLui00


Election guru Dave Wasserman didn't need to wait for an official call on Tuesday night. At 8.26 p.m., he had " seen enough ."

Wasserman, U.S. House of Representatives senior editor for the non-partisan Cook Political Report , called the Virginia gubernatorial election for Republican Glenn Youngkin .

Throughout the evening, Wasserman tweeted that Youngkin had done well in Virginia counties, in particular Loudoun County, while his Democratic opponent Terry McAuliffe had underperformed.

ELECTION UPDATES IN VIRGINIA AND BEYOND

Ten minutes before his declaration, he wrote, "Loudoun Co.: McAuliffe lead up to 55%-44% w/ mail ballots now reporting. Per my benchmarks, McAuliffe needed to win it by 14%."

He then subsequently wrote, "I've seen enough: Glenn Youngkin (R) defeats Terry McAuliffe (D) in the Virginia governor's race. #VAGOV ."

By his count, he estimated Youngkin was on course for a 2-5 point win.

He subsequently also called Republican wins for the Virginia lieutenant governor and attorney general races, saying Winsome Sears beat Hala Ayala, while Jason Miyares beat Attorney General Mark Herring, respectively.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

As of 8.45 p.m., the race has not yet been called by the likes of the Associated Press or television networks, although Decision Desk HQ , which traditionally calls races earlier than others, also projected Youngkin to win.

Community Policy