CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Asbury Automotive Group Announces Pricing Of Common Stock Offering

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) - Get Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Report, one of the largest U.S.-based franchised automotive retailers ("Asbury"), announced today that it has priced its previously announced public offering of 3,300,000 shares of its common stock at $182.00 per share, all of which will be sold by Asbury. Additionally, Asbury has granted the underwriters in the offering an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to 495,000 additional shares of its common stock. The offering is expected to close on November 5, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Asbury intends to use the proceeds of this offering, together with the proceeds of the concurrent offering of Senior Notes due 2029 and Senior Notes due 2032, additional borrowings and cash on hand, to fund, if consummated, the acquisition (the "LHM Acquisition") of all of the equity interests of, and the real property related to, the businesses of the Larry H. Miller dealerships and Total Care Auto, Powered by Landcar (collectively, the "LHM Business") and pay fees and expenses in connection therewith and to use the balance of the proceeds, if any, for general corporate purposes, including other dealership acquisitions or capital investments.

Asbury's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ABG."

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BofA Securities and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are serving as joint book-running managers. BTIG, LLC, Comerica Securities, Inc. and Santander Investment Securities Inc. are acting as co-managers for the offering. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and BofA Securities are also serving as representatives of the underwriters for the offering.

An automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 relating to the securities being offered has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and has become effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities law of any such jurisdiction.

The offering is being made only by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to this offering of securities may also be obtained from:

  • J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or
  • BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including with respect to our ability to consummate this offering. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical in nature and may include statements relating to the timing of closing of the offering, our goals, plans and projections regarding industry and general economic trends, our expected financial position, the expected terms or timeline of the currently contemplated LHM Acquisition, the anticipated cost savings, run-rate synergies, revenue enhancement strategies, operational improvements and other benefits from the LHM Acquisition, results of operations or market position and our business strategy. Such statements can generally be identified by words such as "may," "target," "could," "would," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "foresee" and other similar words or phrases. Actual results are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and may differ materially from the current expectations and beliefs discussed in this press release. All information set forth in this release is as of the date hereof. We do not intend, and undertake no duty, to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances. Information about certain potential factors that could affect our business and financial results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements are included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Asbury qualifies all of its forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements and you should not place undue reliance on Asbury's forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211102006393/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

EnPro Acquiring Semiconductor Parts Maker NxEdge for $850 Million

Industrial technology company EnPro Industries (NPO) - Get EnPro Industries, Inc. Report on Friday agreed to acquire semiconductor parts and services provider NxEdge from Thrive Capital for $850 million in an all-cash transaction. NxEdge, an advanced manufacturing, cleaning, coating and refurbishment business that serves semiconductor manufacturers, will become a part...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates DWSN, KRA, MNTV, FVCB, ESBK; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN) - Get Dawson Geophysical Company Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Wilks Brothers, LLC for $2.34 per share in cash. If you are a Dawson Geophysical shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ONTF DEADLINE: ON24, Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of ON24, Inc. (ONTF) common stock issued in connection with ON24's February 3, 2021 initial public offering ("IPO") have until January 3, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Douvia v. ON24, Inc., No. 21-cv-08578 (N.D. Cal.). Commenced on November 3, 2021 and pending before Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, the ON24 class action lawsuit charges ON24, certain of ON24's officers and directors, as well as the underwriters of ON24's IPO with violations of the Securities Act of 1933.
LAW
TheStreet

DocGo to Begin Trading on Nasdaq After Completing SPAC Merger

Mobile health services provider DocGo on Friday completed its business combination with special purpose acquisition company Motion Acquisition Corp. (MOTN) and will begin trading on Nasdaq Monday under the ticker DCGO. The SPAC merger implies an equity value of about $1.1 billion, according to the company's original announcement of the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Investments#Sec#Asbury Automotive Group#Total Care Auto#Bofa Securities#Wells Fargo Securities#Btig
TheStreet

Tellurian Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Notes

Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian or the Company) (NYSE American: TELL) today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of $50 million aggregate principal amount of 8.25% senior notes due 2028. The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional $7.5 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes in connection with the offering. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including the potential acquisition of upstream assets. The offering is expected to close on or about November 10, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Penske Automotive Group: My Value Stock of the Week

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) recently reported a stellar quarter where both earnings and revenues beat expectations and rose year over year. The company is benefiting from strong demand for its truck leasing services. The stock is also extremely undervalued which makes it one you don't want to miss.Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) operates in 22 U.S. states and overseas. It has 143 U.S. light-vehicle franchises, including in Puerto Rico, and 161 franchises overseas, primarily in the United Kingdom. The company is the second-largest U.S.-based dealership in terms of light-vehicle revenue and sells more than 35 brands, with 93% of retail automotive revenue coming from luxury and import names.
RETAIL
TheStreet

STEALTHGAS INC. Announces Filing Of Registration Statement Relating To Proposed Spin-Off Of Tanker Vessels

ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StealthGas Inc. (GASS) - Get StealthGas Inc. Report (the "Company"), a ship-owning company primarily serving the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry, today announced that, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, it has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933 to effect a spin-off of its three product tankers and its aframax tanker. Imperial Petroleum Inc., the newly formed subsidiary that will act as the holding company for the four tanker vessels, has applied to have its common shares and 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares ("Series A Preferred Shares") listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Nextdoor, The Neighborhood Network, Soon To Become Publicly Traded Following The Close Of Its Merger With Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II

SAN FRANCISCO and MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextdoor, Inc. ("Nextdoor"), the neighborhood network, and Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (Nasdaq: KVSB) ("KVSB"), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Khosla Ventures, LLC ("Khosla Ventures"), today completed their previously announced transaction to take Nextdoor public. The combined company is expected to start trading on The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") on November 8, 2021 under the new ticker symbol "KIND" for Nextdoor Class A common stock.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
TheStreet

Romeo Power Announces Timing Of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Webcast

Romeo Power, Inc. ("Romeo Power" or the "Company") (RMO) , an energy technology leader delivering advanced electrification solutions for complex commercial vehicle applications, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Monday, November 15th. This release will be followed by a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Alpha Exploration Corporation Virtually Closes The Market

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Michael Hopley, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alpha Exploration Corporation, ("Alpha") (TSXV: ALEX) and his team joined Monica Hamm, Manager, Client Success, TMX Group, to celebrate the company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and close the market. Alpha is a company focused on...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Vejii Announces Closing Of Vegan Essentials, Satisfaction Of Escrow Release Conditions And Commencement Of Trading On The CSE

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Vejii Holdings, Inc. (" Vejii" or the " Company") a North American online vegan marketplace, is pleased to announce the satisfaction of the escrow release conditions attached to its previously announced financing of special warrants (the " Special Warrants") and subscription receipts (the " Subscription Receipts") and the commencement of the trading of its common shares (the " Common Shares") on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE") under the symbol "VEJI" effective at market open on November 9, 2021. The CUSIP and ISIN attached to the Common Shares are 92262H102 and CA92262H1029, respectively.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL COUNSEL, Encourages Vipshop Holdings Limited Investors With Losses Over $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important December 13 Deadline In Securities Class Action - VIPS

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) - Get Vipshop Holdings Ltd Sponsored ADR Report between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important December 13, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT:...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

IO Biotech, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IO Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: IOBT) ("IO Biotech") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,150,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $14.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of approximately $100.1 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Market on November 5, 2021, under the symbol "IOBT." The offering is expected to close on November 9, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, IO Biotech has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,072,500 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing Of $150,000,000 Initial Public Offering

New York, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: F NVT U ) (the "Company"), a blank-check company formed for the purpose of acquiring or merging with one or more operating businesses, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, for gross proceeds to the Company of $150,000,000. The Company's units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "FNVTU" and are expected to begin trading on November 4, 2021. Each unit issued in the offering consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and three-quarters of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable for one share of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "FNVT" and "FNVTW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The closing of the offering is anticipated to take place on or about November 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

PROG Holdings Commences Cash Tender Offer To Purchase Up To $425 Million Of Common Stock

PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) , the fintech holding company for Progressive Leasing, Vive Financial, and Four Technologies, today announced the commencement of a "modified Dutch auction" tender offer (the " Tender Offer") to purchase for cash up to $425 million in value of shares of its common stock, par value $0.50 per share (the " Shares"), or such lesser amount of the Shares as are properly tendered and not properly withdrawn, at a single per Share price of not less than $44.00 per share and not more than $50.00 per share, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
gulfshorebusiness.com

Hertz launches public offering of common stock

Estero-based Hertz Global Holdings Inc. announced Wednesday that it launched a public offering of its common stock by certain stockholders of the car rental company. The selling stockholders are offering more than 37 million shares of Hertz common stock, of which Hertz intends to repurchase from the underwriters’ shares having an aggregate purchase price of between $250 million and $500 million. In addition, a selling stockholder intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,565,000 shares of Hertz common stock. The public offering price is expected to be between $25 and $29 per share. Hertz will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders. Hertz expects to fund the repurchase with cash on hand. Hertz has applied to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol HTZ. Hertz’s common stock currently trades on the over-the-counter market under HTZZ. The Hertz Corp., a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands.
ESTERO, FL
TheStreet

BrightSphere Announces Fixed Price Tender Offer

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) - Get BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc. Report today announced its plan to launch a fixed price tender offer to purchase up to 33,300,000 shares of its common stock (the "Shares") at a purchase price of $31.50 per share (the "Purchase Price"). On November 3, 2021, the closing price of BrightSphere's common stock was $30.13 per share. The tender offer is expected to commence today and to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City Time, on December 6, 2021, unless the offer is extended.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Timber Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing Of $15 Million Public Offering

Basking Ridge, NJ, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire --Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Timber" or the "Company") (NYSE American: TMBR), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan dermatologic diseases, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 23,437,500 shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents) and accompanying warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 23,437,500 shares of common stock. Each share of common stock (or common stock equivalent) is being sold together with one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at a combined public offering price of $0.64 per share of common stock and accompanying common warrant, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.70 per share, are exercisable immediately, and will expire five years following the date of issuance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Repare Therapeutics Announces Closing Of Upsized Offering Of Common Shares And Full Exercise Of Underwriters' Option To Purchase Additional Shares

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: RPTX), a leading precision oncology company enabled by its proprietary synthetic lethality approach to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics, today announced the closing on November 1, 2021 of its upsized underwritten public offering of 4,600,000 common shares at a public offering price of $22.00 per share, which included the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to 600,000 additional shares. All common shares were sold by Repare. The total gross proceeds for the offering were approximately $101.2 million, before deducting underwriting commissions and offering expenses payable by Repare.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
64K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy