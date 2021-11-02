CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Reconciling faith and politics | Ott Observations

By Republic-Times
republictimes.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen time permits, I attend a Saturday morning men’s discussion group at my church. We review the scripture readings for Sunday and then discuss what they mean to us in our life. One week our reading was from Genesis, telling the story of Abraham being tested by God. God...

www.republictimes.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

US Muslims gave more to charity than other Americans in 2020

Muslim Americans gave more to charity in 2020 than non-Muslims, we found in a new study. They are also more likely to volunteer, we learned. Only 1.1% of all Americans are Muslim, and their average income is lower than non-Muslims’. But as we explained in our Muslim American Giving 2021 report, their donations encompassed 1.4% of all giving from individuals. U.S. Muslims, a highly diverse and quickly growing minority, contributed an estimated US$4.3 billion in total donations to mostly nonreligious causes over the course of the year. As philanthropy scholars, we believe our findings are significant not only because this is the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
claytodayonline.com

Faith Walk: Faithfulness Matters

22 But the Holy Spirit produces this kind of fruit in our lives: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, 23 gentleness, and self-control. There is no law against these things!. – Galatians 5:22-23 When most of us hear the word faithfulness, our mind automatically turns to marital fidelity. But...
RELIGION
Park Rapids Enterprise

FAITH BRIEFS

Eastside worships at 8:30, 10 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday at 16623 State Hwy. 87, six miles southeast of Park Rapids. Oct. 30-31 is a family-friendly “monster weekend,” continuing our series “Slay the Monster.” We’ll continue to learn how to slay that not-so-family-friendly money monster that can leave us feeling overwhelmed and frustrated. There will also be trick-or-treating in Kidside between services and a Choctober Celebration in Junior High Ministry (JHM), featuring games, prizes and fun all having to do with chocolate. It’s a great weekend to bring a friend to church for a fun celebration where you don’t have to do the planning!
PARK RAPIDS, MN
Hays Daily News

Faith Notes

Surplus government commodities will be distributed from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at the Unite Free Store (inside The Gamers Guild), 200 E. Eighth. The commodities will be distributed to qualified recipients on a first-come, first-served basis as long as supplies last, said Brandon Nimz, Unite Ministry leader. Recipients must meet income requirements.
HAYS, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Desmond Doss
WSLS

YouDay: Faith

When we hear the word faith we immediately think of a religious experience, but faith is greater than a religious experience. Faith is an internal law that unlocks the power to manifest and believe anything you desire in your life. Faith is the unseen internal mechanism that unlocks the unseen, granting it permission to transition to the seen realm. Anything you desire in life already exists. It is locked in the faith, is a living law found in your spirit and it’s the original law of attraction. Anything you desire in life will not manifest if faith is not included in its release. Faith unlocks the unseen, granting it permission to become visible in your life. Anything you desire in life already exists. If you are able to see it in your mind, it’s an indication that it is determined to come to pass. Faith is the method on how to bring the pictures of your mind into the manifestation of your eyes. When I say the word faith, you immediately think of religion don’t you? Let me first redefine faith. Faith is greater than any religious experience. It is a fruit of the spirit, the superpower within drawing to you the desires of your heart. Faith is the foundational element found in the law of attraction. Before religion ever existed, faith existed as an internal law enabling us to unlock the unseen desires of our hearts, manifesting them into visible accomplishments. What you desire in life already exists. If you are able to visualize it—that is a direct indication that it’s ready to be unlocked. So my question—with the measure of faith you’ve been given what is faith going to unlock for you? Your imagination and life are ready. Are you?
RELIGION
stanford.edu

Religious observances in our multi-faith community

Tiffany Steinwert, dean for religious and spiritual life, addresses the campus community about the importance of supporting the diverse faith traditions at Stanford and offers tools to help identify when academic and work calendars coincide with religious holy days. Dear Stanford community,. Stanford University is a global community comprised of...
STANFORD, CA
outreachmagazine.com

Stay Faithful

A pastor recently asked me, “Why has God put me in this godforsaken place?” Before I responded, I reflected on the sentiments shared in his statement. If pastors are honest with themselves, at least once in their ministry they have felt similarly. The struggle of staying faithful in the service to the church is challenging but rewarding.
RELIGION
thecamarilloacorn.com

Roots of Faith

When I was a kid, I had a piece of religious jewelry that was popular then—a mustard seed encased in a clear plastic bubble and dangling from a necklace chain. The seed represented certain parables told by Jesus. The ancient Israelites used spices such as mustard, mint, dill, cumin and...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Capital Punishment#Americans#Church
utm.edu

Roy Herron connects faith and politics in new book

Roy Herron has faith in the American people and the good that our American system of government can do for people. The former Tennessee state senator and Dresden, Tennessee, native makes the case for connecting faith and politics in his latest book, “Faith in Politics: Southern Political Battles Past and Present.” He discussed the book and shared reasons for his optimism about the future during a presentation Tuesday, Nov. 2, in UT Martin’s Paul Meek Library. The book is published by the University of Tennessee Press and provides a selection of his writings over four decades as a legislator, attorney, teacher, and Methodist minister.
TENNESSEE STATE
Lexington Herald-Leader

A faith worth having is a faith worth struggling for — and it will be a struggle.

The Washington Post recently ran an exceedingly moving story about First Lady Jill Biden’s return to faith in God. It was a politics-free look at Biden’s recovery from the emotional and spiritual desert she entered following the 2015 death of her stepson, Beau, who died of brain cancer at 46.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
World War II
Fox News

Bill Maher, liberal professor clash on CRT in schools: It's 'disingenuous' to say parents oppose Black history

"Real Time" host Bill Maher had a tense exchange about critical race theory in schools on Friday night's show with guest Michael Eric Dyson, a Vanderbilt University professor. Maher kicked off the show's panel discussion by addressing how "Democrats got their a-- kicked" in Tuesday's elections, particularly in Virginia where the issue of education dominated the gubernatorial race won by Republican Glenn Youngkin.
EDUCATION
Oregon City News

OPINION: 'Thank you' to our veterans

Kelly Fitzpatrick: 'Please consider joining me and ODVA for our Oregon Statewide Veterans Day Ceremony.'And just like that, the calendar, once again, turns to Veterans Day. For me, like many of my fellow veterans, Oregonians and Americans, it is a time to reflect and take stock. One year ago, we "gathered" for a Veterans Day unlike any before it, in a virtual environment that gave us some flexibilities that we never had before, but we had to forego the warmth of being with other people. Now, as we cautiously return to an environment more closely resembling normalcy, it's appropriate to...
POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

Democratic whiplash: When the truth hurts

Repeating a false narrative — that's what many Republicans believe Democrats are doing in the aftermath of Republican Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin’s victory in Virginia Tuesday, pushing accusations that Youngkin’s rejection of critical race theory was a subtle appeal to white supremacists, and racists. As Doug McKelway reports, conservatives are hoping the Left keeps blowing the “dog whistle” narrative, believing it has so offended independent voters and public school parents that they’ll turn out in record numbers to reject progressivism in the 2022 midterm elections.
POLITICS
The Conversation U.S.

Why are medieval weapons laws at the center of a US Supreme Court case?

In the opening scene of “The Last Duel,” the new film set in 14th-century France, a herald announces the rules for conduct at a tournament to the death. He declares that no members of the public – whatever their social background – are allowed to bring weapons to the event. This scene might seem far removed from 21st-century America. But medieval weapons laws – including a 1328 English statute prohibiting the public carry of edged weapons without royal permission – are at the center of dueling legal opinions in a case now before the U.S. Supreme Court, New York State Rifle...
LAW
kcrw.com

Racism and the Great White Outdoors

Since the 19th century, the modern environmental and conservation movement has been dominated by white people: John Muir, Henry David Thoreau, and John James Audubon helped thrust the movement into public consciousness, but their notoriety also carries with it a legacy of racism and slavery. On this week’s Life Examined,...
ADVOCACY
Tampa Bay Times

The kids can handle America’s real history. Why can’t adults? | Column

Maybe white students deserve more credit than they get. Maybe — apologies to The Who — the kids are all right. Leo Glaze seems to think so, based on a tweet I chanced upon last week. In it, he described himself as an educator who has spent his career in predominantly white private middle schools. “I think I teach ... history about as hard & honest as any teacher in America,” he wrote. “And when kids learn the truth about this country, they’re shocked and pissed off they’ve been lied to. Not uncomfortable.”
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy