CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

USO Hosts Operation Play It Forward Featuring 72-Hour Gaming Streamathon On Twitch With The Chainsmokers, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tfue, And Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Service Organizations (USO) will host Operation Play It Forward - their second annual gaming Streamathon, powered by USAA, Pratt and Whitney and Geico Military - beginning on Veterans Day, November 11 at noon ET and concluding on November 14 at noon ET on the USO's Twitch channel . This year's Streamathon will be joined by celebrities, top gamers, influencers, athletes and more including Pittsburgh Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster, The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart, celebrity gamer Tfue, Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda and New York Mets' Trevor May.

Tripling last year's 24 hours of gaming, the 72-hour streamathon is a signal the USO is pivoting into the world of gaming to reach the next generation of troops and beyond. Service members around the world will be joined by family, friends, and special guests, including USO gaming ambassadors, entertainers, and celebrities.

"Through the support of our partners and the gaming community, the USO is building a first-in-class gaming program that provides our military community opportunities for stress relief, entertainment and connection," said Christopher Plamp, USO senior vice president of operations, programs, and entertainment. "Video games can connect service members with their loved ones, civilians, veterans, and the broader community of gamers. We invite all members of the military community and military supporters to connect with us during an exciting 72-hours playing some of the hottest video games on the market with celebrities and fellow gamers."

While playing video games has long been a favorite pastime for service members, in recent years, the emergence of platforms such a Twitch and Discord allowed for increased connection between the military and their family and friends while deployed or serving in geographically separated locations. Since the inception of the gaming program, the USO has hosted 89 live streams featuring 11 USO gaming Ambassadors, celebrity engagements, and tournaments. In addition, the USO has several dedicated gaming areas within its centers, with more opening in the months to come.

Battle of The Branches, presented by Geico Military, takes place on November 13th from 3:00 p.m. ET to -7:00 p.m. ET and will feature service members teamed up with top gamers to compete in Call of Duty. The competition is part of the USO's continued efforts to bring entertainment to service members wherever the mission takes them. Battle of the Branches airs on the USO Twitch stream during the Streamathon.

Join the USO's Operation Play It Forward Streamathon on the USO's Twitch stream and on social media using #playitforward.

Leading up to and during the streamathon event, join the USO, Beats Electronics and celebrity supporters to bid on one-of-a-kind autographed Beats products. Proceeds from Mission: BID benefit our military service members and families. https://one.bidpal.net/usoauction21 .

Learn more about how the USO gaming program has evolved here . Find entertainment programs the USO provides service members at USO.org/MVP .

About the USO: The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home, and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort and support. The USO is a private nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, support of our corporate partners and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission and learn more about the USO, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About esportsXagency:

esportsXagency, producing the event, is a multi-strategic organization that offers companies and brands access to the esports community and Gen Z audiences through strategic campaigns, content development, IP creation, and social media strategy. Recently launched by former Faze Clan Chief Content Officer and the former President of The Misfits Agency, Amy Palmer, esportsXagency bridges the gap between companies and the most coveted and growing audiences on the globe.

Media Contacts: Dan Drummond ddrummond@uso.org 202-243-8621

Matthew Aversa matthew@twentyonepr.com 646-924-5733

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uso-hosts-operation-play-it-forward-featuring-72-hour-gaming-streamathon-on-twitch-with-the-chainsmokers-juju-smith-schuster-tfue-and-linkin-parks-mike-shinoda-301414781.html

SOURCE USO

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 The X

Mike Shinoda – ‘Negative a Million Percent’ Linkin Park Would Consider a Hologram Tour

We just passed the four-year anniversary of Linkin Park's most recent show, with the band inviting an all-star lineup of musical peers to pay tribute to late vocalist Chester Bennington at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Oct. 27, 2017. During a chat with Stryker on his Tuna on Toast podcast, Mike Shinoda talked about the idea of touring with the band in present day, revealing that it's not happening anytime soon.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Shinoda
Person
Tfue
People

Will Reeve Will Be 'Thinking' of Parents Dana and Christopher Crossing N.Y.C. Marathon Finish Line

In 2016, Will Reeve finished the New York City Marathon despite, as he insists, "not really being what I would call a runner." "I felt so proud of myself for accomplishing a goal that I had set that I wasn't sure I was capable of achieving," the 29-year-old recounts now to PEOPLE. He adds, "I've always felt so loved and supported by people who know me, who know my parents' story, who knew my parents, who know what we do at the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation. I felt like I was running for all of them. So to get to actually complete the marathon and say, 'Hey guys, I did it,' was quite emotional for me."
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

L.A. GUNS' PHIL LEWIS Blasts VINCE NEIL's First Pandemic-Era Performance: 'It Was Pitiful'

L.A. GUNS' Phil Lewis has weighed in on Vince Neil's disastrous comeback performance at an Iowa festival six months ago. On May 29, the MÖTLEY CRÜE singer struggled to complete his solo concert at the Boone Iowa River Valley Festival in Boone. Based on fan-filmed video footage of the gig posted on YouTube, the 60-year-old rocker, who hadn't performed in more than a year and a half due to the COVID-19 pandemic, began losing his voice several songs into his set, which consisted exclusively of CRÜE classics and cover songs previously recorded by the band.
MUSIC
kpopstarz.com

CL Drops 'Let It' Music Video

CL drops another music video for the song "Let It," which is included in her first full-length album, "ALPHA." Read on for more details. On October 27, at 1 PM (KST), CL finally unveiled her new music video, "Let It," from latest solo album "ALPHA." It is worth remembering that CL has made plans to release the song's full MV.
MUSIC
gameranx.com

Battlefield 2042 10-Hour Trial Coming to EA Play and Game Pass

Miss the Battlefield 2042 beta fiasco? Need a little more time to decide whether or not this purchase is one you need to make? Those with EA Play or Xbox Game Pass will be able to try the game for 10 full hours starting November 12. Those who have EA Play Pro, or those who pre-ordered the Gold or Ultimate editions of Battlefield 2042, will be able to play the full game on November 12 with the early access perk.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uso#Usaa#Pittsburgh Steelers#New York Mets
metalinjection

Mike Shinoda Says LINKIN PARK Hasn't Done The "Emotional And Creative Math" To Make A Comeback Yet

Linkin Park has remained mostly dormant after the death of vocalist Chester Bennington in 2017. Multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Mike Shinoda said in 2019 that Linkin Park could carry on if they ever discovered a new vocalist, but it would have to happen naturally. He later added that even then it would be difficult, making it clear that "I wouldn't ever wanna feel like we are replacing Chester."
MUSIC
Z94

Mike Shinoda – ‘Negative a Million Percent’ Linkin Park Would Consider a Hologram Tour

We just passed the four-year anniversary of Linkin Park's most recent show, with the band inviting an all-star lineup of musical peers to pay tribute to late vocalist Chester Bennington at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Oct. 27, 2017. During a chat with Stryker on his Tuna on Toast podcast, Mike Shinoda talked about the idea of touring with the band in present day, revealing that it's not happening anytime soon.
ROCK MUSIC
94.5 KATS

Mike Shinoda – ‘Negative a Million Percent’ Linkin Park Would Consider a Hologram Tour

We just passed the four-year anniversary of Linkin Park's most recent show, with the band inviting an all-star lineup of musical peers to pay tribute to late vocalist Chester Bennington at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Oct. 27, 2017. During a chat with Stryker on his Tuna on Toast podcast, Mike Shinoda talked about the idea of touring with the band in present day, revealing that it's not happening anytime soon.
ROCK MUSIC
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
64K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy