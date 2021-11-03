CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

NVAX INVESTOR NEWS: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Novavax, Inc. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - NVAX

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) - Get Novavax, Inc. Report resulting from allegations that Novavax may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Novavax securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT:To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2181.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On October 19, 2021, after the market closed, Politico published an article, entitled "'They Rushed the Process': Vaccine Maker's woes hamper global inoculation campaign", stating that "manufacturing problems are jeopardizing billions of doses earmarked for poor and middle-income countries." The article further stated that "although Novavax recently attested to some of its analytics and testing issues … the company's issues are more concerning than previously understood, according to two of the people with direct knowledge of the matter."

On this news, Novavax shares fell sharply during intraday trading on October 20, 2021, damaging investors.

WHY ROSEN LAW:We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq. Phillip Kim, Esq. The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. 275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor New York, NY 10016 Tel: (212) 686-1060 Toll Free: (866) 767-3653 Fax: (212) 202-3827 lrosen@rosenlegal.com pkim@rosenlegal.com cases@rosenlegal.com www.rosenlegal.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nvax-investor-news-rosen-a-top-ranked-law-firm-encourages-novavax-inc-investors-with-losses-to-inquire-about-class-action-investigation--nvax-301414786.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

SBTX Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders Of Class Action And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. ("Silverback" or the "Company") (SBTX) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired either: (1) Silverback common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about December 3, 2020 (the "IPO" or "Offering"); and/or (2) Silverback securities between December 3, 2020 and September 10, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/sbtx.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Cronos Group Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Cronos Group Inc. ("Cronos" or "the Company") (CRON) - Get Cronos Group Inc Report for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

UPDATED ALERT: Eargo, Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of: (a) Eargo, Inc. (EAR) shares in or traceable to Eargo's initial public offering conducted on or around October 15, 2020 ("IPO"); and/or (b) Eargo securities between October 15, 2020 and September 22, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until December 6, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Fazio v. Eargo, Inc., No. 21-cv-07848 (N.D. Cal.). Originally commenced on October 6, 2021, the Eargo class action lawsuit now charges Eargo, certain of its top executives and directors, as well as the underwriters of Eargo's IPO with violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and/or Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Class Actions#Novavax Inc#Politico#Vaccine Maker#The Rosen Law Firm
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against Eargo, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Eargo, Inc. ("Eargo" or "the Company") (EAR) violations of the federal securities laws. Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on October...
LAW
TheStreet

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Common Stock And Warrants, Commencing November 15, 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced today that, commencing November 15, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade shares of the Company's Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The shares of Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "LOCC" and "LOCC WS," respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "LOCC.U." Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A common stock and warrants.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
TheStreet

Syncora Guarantee Inc. Announces The Availability Of Certain Financial Information

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Syncora Guarantee Inc. ("Syncora Guarantee") today announced that certain financial information of Syncora Guarantee has been made available on Syncora Guarantee's website ( www.syncoraguarantee.com). The information posted is Syncora Guarantee's unaudited Statutory Basis Financial Statements as of September 30, 2021. About Syncora Guarantee...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

State Street Announces Chairman & Chief Executive Officer And Chief Financial Officer To Participate In The Goldman Sachs 2021 US Financial Services Conference

State Street Corporation (STT) - Get State Street Corporation Report announced today that its Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Ron O'Hanley, and its Chief Financial Officer, Eric Aboaf, will participate in the Goldman Sachs 2021 US Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 10:40 am ET. The webcast...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

AMARIN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Amarin Corporation PLC And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Amarin Corporation PLC ("Amarin" or the "Company") (AMRN) - Get Amarin Corporation Plc Sponsored ADR Report in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Amarin securities between December 5, 2018 and June 21, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until December 20, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BUSINESS
The Press

ALF INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages Alfi, Inc. (ALF) Investors to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. The firm is investigating possible securities law violations and certain investors may have valuable claims. Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/ALF. Contact An Attorney Now: ALF@hbsslaw.com. 844-916-0895. Alfi, Inc. (ALF) Investigation:
ECONOMY
NewsTimes

Partner at McKinsey Management Consulting Company Charged With Insider Trading

A partner at McKinsey, the world’s largest consulting company, has been charged with illegal insider trading in advance of a Goldman Sachs deal with finance and technology lender GreenSky, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced on Wednesday. In a press release, the SEC said Puneet Dikshit, a partner at...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Goldman discloses 19% stake in marketing company Stagwell

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. disclosed an ownership stake of about 20.95 million shares or 18.5% of marketing services company Stagwell Inc. , according to filings on Wednesday. The holding is valued at about $210 million based on Stagwell's stock price of $10.05 a share on Thursday. Stagwell announced on Sept. 23 that it would convert Series 6 and Series 8 preferred stock as part of an effort to streamline and simplify its capital structure, but it did not name the entity receiving the stock. A spokesperson for the company said Goldman had held the convertible stock as part of a prior investment in the company. Mark Penn, the ex-Microsoft Corp. executive known for popularizing the term "soccer mom," founded Stagwell in 2015 to invest in advertising, research, data analytics, public relations and online marketing companies. The firm raised $250 million in funding and drew in loans and other financing, including backing from Microsoft co-founder Steve Ballmer.
STOCKS
TheStreet

SEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Seer, Inc. On Behalf Of Seer Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Seer, Inc. ("Seer" or the "Company") (SEER) on behalf of Seer stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Seer has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. On November 4,...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

GFED Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - GFED

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (GFED) - Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. Report to QCR Holdings, Inc. is fair to Guaranty shareholders. Under the terms of the merger, Guaranty shareholders may elect to receive, subject to proration, (i) $30.50 in cash, (ii) 0.58775 shares of QCR common stock, or (iii) mixed consideration of $6.10 in cash and 0.4702 shares of QCR common stock for each share of Guaranty common stock they own.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
66K+
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy