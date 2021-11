Analysts have warned that global energy shortages and fuel price hikes will likely hit and hurt the U.S. when demand for energy rises this winter. It’s an energy shock that comes as the world continues to map out a way to transition from fossil fuels to clean energy sources, as well as a teachable moment; showing us how much more needs to be done to plan out a stable transition, according to Vijay Vaitheeswaran, global energy and climate innovation editor at The Economist.

