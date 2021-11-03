CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HON INVESTOR NOTICE: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Honeywell International Inc. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - HON

By PR Newswire
NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Honeywell International Inc. (HON) - Get Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Report resulting from allegations that Honeywell may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Honeywell securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT:To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2184.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On October 22, 2021, before the market opened, Honeywell filed with the SEC its quarterly report for the period ended September 30, 2021 on a Form 10-Q, which announced that the Company estimates a probable loss of $160 million in connection with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the Brazilian authorities bribery investigations relating to the Company's UOP business in Brazil. Honeywell recorded a charge for the same amount ( $160 million).

On this news, Honeywell shares fell $7.12 per share, or 3%, to close at $217.40 per share on October 22, 2021, on heavy trading volume, damaging investors.

WHY ROSEN LAW:We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq. Phillip Kim, Esq. The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. 275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor New York, NY 10016 Tel: (212) 686-1060 Toll Free: (866) 767-3653 Fax: (212) 202-3827 lrosen@rosenlegal.com pkim@rosenlegal.com cases@rosenlegal.com www.rosenlegal.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hon-investor-notice-rosen-a-top-ranked-law-firm-encourages-honeywell-international-inc-investors-with-losses-to-inquire-about-class-action-investigation--hon-301414789.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

