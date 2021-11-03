CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson // Becker, PLLC Files Federal Lawsuit Against Aldi, Inc. After Ambiano Pressure Cooker Causes Injuries

ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with experience representing victims of pressure cooker explosions. The firm represents over 450 clients who have been severely burned by exploding pressure cookers designed and sold by numerous manufacturers.

Johnson // Becker, PLLC filed this Complaint on behalf of Ms. Tamala Bradford, a resident of New York, alleging Aldi, Inc., the manufacturer of the Ambiano cooker, misrepresented the safety of its pressure cookers.

Ms. Bradford 's pressure cooker exploded while under pressure on October 26, 2018. As a result of the explosion, Ms. Bradford sustained severe thermal burns. According to the Complaint, the Ambiano pressure cooker is marketed as having "safety devices" which are supposed to prevent the lid of the pressure cooker from being removed until all the pressure is released. However, Ms. Braford alleges that the Ambiano pressure cookers contain defects which allow unsuspecting consumers to remove the lid while the cooker is still under pressure causing the scalding hot contents to be projected from the unit.

This suit is filed by Adam J. Kress of Johnson // Becker, PLLC in connection with Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, PLLC. Adam exclusively handle injury cases, with an emphasis on national products liability litigation, including cases involving burn injuries from defective products.

To learn more about Johnson // Becker 's product liability cases, or to arrange a free, no obligation case review, please visit Johnson // Becker at https://www.johnsonbecker.com/product-liability/pressure-cooker-lawsuit/ or contact Johnson // Becker directly at (800) 279-6386.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson--becker-pllc-files-federal-lawsuit-against-aldi-inc-after-ambiano-pressure-cooker-causes-injuries-301414812.html

SOURCE Johnson // Becker, PLLC

