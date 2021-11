Wondering if any other T2D's who've lost substantial weight still see signs of insulin resistance/glucose intolerance? I had GDM with my first/only pregancy 2 years ago. Using MFP and nutritional guidelines from my Endochronologist, and as strict moderate exercise program, while breastfeeding for a year I was able to lose 48 lbs. During the period of diet/exercise/breastfeeding change my A1c was a perfect 4.9 w/ FBG of 82. I'll admit my diet has been more relaxed (although it's no where near my preGDM diagnosis diet and I still include daily walking), I was still somewhat shocked & sad to see that a year later it's up to 5.4 with a FBG of 90. While these are considered "normal" by ADA recommendations I had thought or hoped with my maintained weight loss and exercise that I'd surely have kept my numbers a bit lower.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 6 DAYS AGO