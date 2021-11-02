CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LMT INVESTOR NOTICE: ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Lockheed Martin Corporation Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - LMT

By PR Newswire
WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) - Get Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Report resulting from allegations that Lockheed Martin may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Lockheed Martin securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT:To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2189.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On October 26, 2021, Lockheed Martin announced its third quarter 2021 financial results. In its report, Lockheed Martin indicated that it would incur a $1.7 billion non-cash pension settlement charge, which would decrease the company's net income by $4.72 per share. Following this news, Lockheed Martin's stock fell $44.42 per share, or 11.8%, and closed at $331.91 per share that same day.

