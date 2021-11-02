CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama Lawmakers Move to Ban Vaccine Mandates

alabamanews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama’s new Legislative, Congressional, and School Board districts were approved by a Senate Committee Tuesday morning, and are approaching a final vote. At Tuesday’s...

www.alabamanews.net

Comments / 7

BAMA BABE
2d ago

This is nothing but politics and nothing more! If this was Dumpster Donald, they would be falling all over themselves and jumping through hoops trying too please him!

Reply
2
Related
The Associated Press

Appeals court stays vaccine mandate on larger businesses

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court on Saturday temporarily halted the Biden administration’s vaccine requirement for businesses with 100 or more workers. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency stay of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or face mask requirements and weekly tests.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Alabama Health
City
Fairhope, AL
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Vaccines
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
CBS News

House passes $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill

After months of deliberation, House Democrats passed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill just before midnight Friday. President Biden lauded the passage of the bill, calling it "transformative." Christina Ruffini has more.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Fuel tanker explodes, killing dozens in Sierra Leone

A fuel tanker exploded following a collision with another truck in Sierra Leone on Friday, killing dozens of people and injuring more than 100 others. Deputy Health Minister Amara Jambai told Reuters that at least 99 people had died and many more were seeking treatment across the country’s capital city.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mandates#Vaccinations#Congressional#School Board#Senate Committee#Republican

Comments / 0

Community Policy