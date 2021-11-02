Community Gaming Partners With Sky Mavis And Okcoin To Host Axie Infinity Fall Showcase

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Gaming, the all-in-one global earnings platform and tournament organizer, announced a partnership with game studio Sky Mavis and Okcoin, one of the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency platforms, to produce the Axie Infinity Fall Showcase. On November 5-7, North American players will compete for a prize pool of 250 AXS ( ~$30,000 USD). Winnings will be distributed instantaneously after the tournament ends through Community Gaming's use of blockchain-based smart contracts.

With over 2.5 million active daily players and $190 million in revenue over the past 30 days, Axie Infinity has quickly become one of the most popular blockchain games in the world. Using AXS, the governance token for Axie Infinity, Sky Mavis continues to be one of the leaders in play-to-earn gaming.

"As the pandemic jumpstarted questions about the future of work, Sky Mavis has given us a glimpse of a world where work and play are positively intertwined," said Chris Gonsalves, CEO of Community Gaming. "Axie Infinity has cemented its place as play-to-earn forerunner, and as Community Gaming continues its evolution into both tournament organizer and earnings platform, we expect to collaborate further with Sky Mavis."

All weekend matches of the Axie Infinity Fall Showcase will be streamed live on Community Gaming's Twitch channel .The Top 8 portion of the tournament will be featured on Twitch's front page. This is the first time a blockchain game has received front page placement on the streaming giant's site.

"The Okcoin community has expressed tremendous excitement about Axie Infinity, and we're thrilled to sponsor the Fall Showcase hosted by Community Gaming," said Alex Chizhik, Head of Listings at Okcoin. "The metaverse is here and we are excited to continue bringing exciting, innovative, and first-to-list projects to our customers."

To celebrate a new milestone in blockchain gaming, Okcoin and Community Gaming will give away 1 AXS every 30 minutes during the tournament's stream. Additionally, Okcoin will offer $30 for users who trade in $10 in any coin within the event time frame*. This promotion underscores Okcoin's commitment to bolstering adoption of play-to-earn networks, having also been the first US-licensed exchange to list both AXS and Axie Infinity's Smooth Love Potion (SLP) token.

"We've been impressed with Community Gaming's connective platform and its embrace of Axie Infinity,"said Jeffrey Zirlin, Co-Founder of Sky Mavis. "As NFT gaming rapidly ascends into the mainstream gaming consciousness, we're excited to continue exploring and expanding its esports footprint with innovative partners like Community Gaming."

About Community GamingCommunity Gaming is the all-in-one platform offering esports infrastructure to all key stakeholders in the industry. Through its seamless UX and highly scalable blockchain payment technology, the platform equips players, organizers, and game developers with the tools they need to create, facilitate, and participate in esports tournaments. Connect with us at CommunityGaming.io .

About OkcoinEstablished in 2013, Okcoin is a US-licensed cryptocurrency platform that makes crypto investing and trading easily accessible to anyone around the world. With a user base that has grown over 30x in the last year, Okcoin is one of the largest and fastest-growing crypto platforms with service in over 190 countries — more than any other US-based exchange. Okcoin was the first regulated platform to offer direct access into decentralized finance (DeFi) through Okcoin Earn, enabling users to easily stake their digital assets and earn crypto rewards in return. The platform has industry-low fees with a selection of over 40 cryptocurrencies. Headquartered in San Francisco, Okcoin has a remote, globally-distributed team with offices in Hong Kong, Japan, Malta, and Miami. Follow Okcoin on Twitter at @Okcoin and visit okcoin.com for more information.

About Sky Mavis Sky Mavis is a technology-focused game studio based in Singapore. It creates virtual worlds with player-owned economies, marketplaces for trustless trading of unique digital assets, and infrastructure that enables its products to reach millions of players worldwide. Sky Mavis' flagship product is Axie Infinity, the #1 game on Ethereum by daily, weekly, and monthly active players. By using blockchain technology and incentive design, Axie Infinity has transcended traditional games and evolved into a complex digital nation. Connect with Sky Mavis at skymavis.com .

