VSphere 7.0U3 has made further UI changes, and in the process seems to have introduced a nasty regression for plugins using custom objects. The "Actions" menu (and right-click menu from VMware-provided lists) for custom objects renders incorrectly - the container is not sized correctly, so the text for each line in the menu wraps, typically causing each word to appear on a separate line - this looks horrendous. There are other inconsistencies - the font is much larger than that used for VMware-provided objects, and the general styling is different (e.g. the menu header) - but those are not a severe as the wrapping issue.

SOFTWARE ・ 9 DAYS AGO