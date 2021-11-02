Re: virtual machine %rdy to high

Haven't dealt with VMware in 10 years. Maybe wrong group - please advise. Customer A has an ESXi 6.5 server. Company B has an ESXi 6.7 server. Company B purchased part of Company A and they exported all the files for this VM from their datastre and sent to us. I imported these files into our datastore, created/registered an new VM looking at this VMX, and it shows in my VM inventory. When I try to power it on I get an error - "Unsupported or invalid disk type 22 for 'scsi0:0'. Ensure that the disk has been imported". See error and config print screens below. Everything I find says that probably Company A server is hosted or not ESXi, use VM Converter, or move VMDK to another datastore. Have tried moving to different datastore with same results.
