Re: virtual machine %rdy to high

Hello! I am using Vcenter Converter Standalone (6.2.0-build8466193) to convert a Oracle Linux server to a VM. I've already checked the ports that needs to be avaiable (TCP/UDP:22;443;902;903;137;138), logging with root via ssh works fine. I manually provided a static IP to the Vm helper, since i don't have a DHCP (IP is in the same network of the default gateway of linux server). When it starts, the process fail at 1%, with 6 min. with "Error: Unable to obtain the IP address of the destination virtual machine running the Converter helper server". I've already checked the IP that was set at VM Helper, and i can't figure out what is going on. I've checked the logs and got this:

