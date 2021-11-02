CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Re: virtual machine %rdy to high

By mike-p
vmware.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI see high %rdy stats for each core of a 8 vcpu exchange 2019 vm. %cstp, %used and %vmwait are low. From the image you attached the value does not seem very high. Normally I start to worry when it goes beyond 5% (even if the threshold value,...

communities.vmware.com

vmware.com

Re: Virtual camera notification

I noticed a strange message "Virtual video camera failed to connect to the virtual machine." I guess the reason is that VMWare doesn't have permission to access physical camera on my laptop. I was never asked for a permission to give it (as I was asked for microphone). I am...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: Add Existing Virtual Disk to VM

Add Existing Virtual Disk to VM — Hey guys I'm looking for a script that will add ten existing virtual disks to a VM where the location of the disks is known on several different datastores. I'd also like to specify which scsi controller they get put on as well.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Unable to connect to the Converter helper server on the destination virtual machine P2V LINUX

Hello! I am using Vcenter Converter Standalone (6.2.0-build8466193) to convert a Oracle Linux server to a VM. I've already checked the ports that needs to be avaiable (TCP/UDP:22;443;902;903;137;138), logging with root via ssh works fine. I manually provided a static IP to the Vm helper, since i don't have a DHCP (IP is in the same network of the default gateway of linux server). When it starts, the process fail at 1%, with 6 min. with "Error: Unable to obtain the IP address of the destination virtual machine running the Converter helper server". I've already checked the IP that was set at VM Helper, and i can't figure out what is going on. I've checked the logs and got this:
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Questions about creating virtual machines on Apple M1 Max chip laptops

Hi all, I plan to replace the laptop with Apple M1 Max chip in the near future. I am currently using Vmware Fusion 12.2.0 version. What is the compatibility of the current 12.2.0 version with the M1 Max chip? In addition, if you use the M1 Max 10 core chip, in the Vmware Fusion 12.2.0 version, create a virtual machine, each virtual machine has 1 core, how many can be created at most? The size of the physical memory can be ignored, thank you.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: 12.2.0 High CPU vmnet-natd

After upgrading a couple of days ago I see vmnet-natd process sitting at 100% even when there are no guest OS running. Shutting down Fusion completely and starting it up clears the problem. But I'm not sure what triggers it. Anyone else seeing this? Anyone have a better workaround or...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: CPU high usage

We have a Windows Server 2003 file server running on an ESXI 6.5 Vsphere host. We notice at some point (not always) when the user is running the batch job this particular file server spikes its CPU and in turn the batch jobs do not run or runs slowly. I have been looking into ESXTOP and troubleshooting it but would like to learn more from the experts.
COMPUTERS
techxplore.com

Making machine learning more useful to high-stakes decision makers

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that one in seven children in the United States experienced abuse or neglect in the past year. Child protective services agencies around the nation receive a high number of reports each year (about 4.4 million in 2019) of alleged neglect or abuse. With so many cases, some agencies are implementing machine learning models to help child welfare specialists screen cases and determine which to recommend for further investigation.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
vmware.com

VMware vCenter Deployment directly on a VMware Virtual Machine.

Just want to test my understanding around vCenter Server. Since vCenter Server is having a native OS functionality (Photon (Linux-based) OS) built in, can we simply deploy it on a VMware-VM without the need of any additional OS. Do we have an option of OVA/OVF files for the same to simply deploy on a virtual machine.
SOFTWARE
windowscentral.com

Microsoft Azure virtual machines are more secure thanks to a collaboration with AMD

AMD announced a continuation of its collaboration with Microsoft Azure. 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors will be in the next generation of Dasv5 and Easv5 Azure Virtual Machines. Azure is also introducing confidential virtual machines, DCasv5, and ECasv5. AMD announced a continued collaboration with Microsoft today. Azure will offer 3rd...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

UAG server refuses connection from internet

My UAG connection server fails to accept inbound connections from the internet. We are using Horizon View 2012. Users get the following error: "Error putting route. Reason -Connection refused: localhost/127.0.0.1:8123" I had the issue on Wednesday night and restored the machine to a specific restore point. Today the issue returned...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

vSAN Datastore Segmentation

We just deployed a VCF platform, and we need to segment the vSAN Datastore to give a quota of it to a group of users in a way that when they access vCenter, they will be able to use only this part of it to create their VMs. Is this possible?
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: Key was rejected by service

I have installed Workstation Pro 16.1 on Fedora 33. It fails to start. After some investigating it comes down to this. modprobe: ERROR: could not insert 'vmmon': Key was rejected by service. The same happens for the vmnet module. running dmesg shows. vmmon: Loading of unsigned module is rejected. I...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Errors finializing install of Workstation Pro on Ubuntu 21.04

I have successfully installed the downloaded bundle but when I open VMware, it tells me it needs to compile and install vmmon and vmnet which then fails and gives me exit code 1 and tells me to check the logs. I don't know what is causing this failure though I also have virtualbox installed but am hoping to migrate to VMware. I have attached the cited log. Any help fixing this issue would be greatly appreciated.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

"move VMWare Fusion to Trash?"

I used some version of Fusion since it first launched until encountering recent graphics issues with Windows 10. After attempting 3 or 4 embarrassingly kludge-like "fixes" suggested in the forum (that didn't work for me) I began to understand some of the more strident complainers there. Why? because the problem was known for over a year and NO it wasn't fixed in newest Fusion updates.
SOFTWARE
MIT Technology Review

High-performance, low-cost machine learning infrastructure is accelerating innovation in the cloud

Artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI and ML) are key technologies that help organizations develop new ways to increase sales, reduce costs, streamline business processes, and understand their customers better. AWS helps customers accelerate their AI/ML adoption by delivering powerful compute, high-speed networking, and scalable high-performance storage options on demand for any machine learning project. This lowers the barrier to entry for organizations looking to adopt the cloud to scale their ML applications.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Unsupported or invalid disk type 22

Haven't dealt with VMware in 10 years. Maybe wrong group - please advise. Customer A has an ESXi 6.5 server. Company B has an ESXi 6.7 server. Company B purchased part of Company A and they exported all the files for this VM from their datastre and sent to us. I imported these files into our datastore, created/registered an new VM looking at this VMX, and it shows in my VM inventory. When I try to power it on I get an error - "Unsupported or invalid disk type 22 for 'scsi0:0'. Ensure that the disk has been imported". See error and config print screens below. Everything I find says that probably Company A server is hosted or not ESXi, use VM Converter, or move VMDK to another datastore. Have tried moving to different datastore with same results.
SOFTWARE

