EXO's Sehun personally took part in penning an introduction to an essay published by his longtime fan!. Published back on November 11, the essay 'Curry: I Am A Person Who Makes Curry' is an autobiographical work by Kim Min Ji, founder and owner of one of the hottest curry joints in Korea right now, located in Seongbuk-dong. The essay details Kim Min Ji's mission to find her own unique curry recipes, starting with her humble beginnings as the chef of a pop-up stand in Mangwon-dong. One of the most popular menu items which garnered attention at this Mangwon-dong stand was a curry dish inspired by Kim Min Ji's favorite idol, EXO's Sehun!

