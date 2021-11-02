CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shin Megami Tensei V Gets Top Marks from Famitsu

By Carley Garcia
gameranx.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next main installment in the Shin Megami Tensei saga is less than two weeks away, and word from Japan is that the fifth game doesn’t disappoint. Japanese gaming publication Famitsu asked four reviewers what they thought of the Atlus RPG, and the result? 9 stars out of 10, with an...

gamepolar.com

Shin Megami Tensei V’s Newest Trailer Exhibits a Metropolis in Ruins

ATLUS has posted a brand new trailer for Shin Megami Tensei V. This new trailer reveals what’s left of Tokyo in a post-apocalyptic atmosphere that the protagonist must confront. The protagonist must be a part of a battle between mild and darkish to dictate the destiny of the world and enterprise via the realm of Da’at to forge his personal path.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Shin Megami Tensei V Receives “World In Ruins” Trailer

Atlus has released a new trailer for Shin Megami Tensei V. The trailer is titled “World In Ruins”, and provides another overview of the game’s story as well as its battle system. Check it out below:. Shin Megami Tensei V launches November 11th 2021 for Switch in Japan and November...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Shin Megami Tensei V ‘Daily Demon Vol. 175: Aquans’ video

Volume 175 of Atlus‘ “Daily Demon” video series for Shin Megami Tensei V introduces returning demon Aquans. Shin Megami Tensei V is due out for Switch on November 11 in Japan and November 12 worldwide. Read more about the game here, here, here, and here. Watch the latest trailer here.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Shin Megami Tensei V preview: A fantastic evolution of the franchise

Atlus announced Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT5) for Nintendo Switch before the console had even launched, and more than four years later, the game is finally almost here. Has this long-anticipated follow-up to Shin Megami Tensei IV and IV Apocalypse from Nintendo 3DS been worth the wait? Well, so far — you betcha. I’ve been playing the game for a while now, and although I’m only allowed to talk about the first hour or two of Shin Megami Tensei V for this preview, this is shaping up to be a serious contender for the best entry in the franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
thekoalition.com

Shin Megami Tensei V Latest Story Trailer Released

Atlas has released another new story trailer for their upcoming Shin Megami Tensei V role-playing video game. The video is conveniently embedded above while a brief description of the synopsis is included below:. In the latest entry of the acclaimed Shin Megami Tensei RPG series, the ambitions of god and...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Atlus Broadcasting Shin Megami Tensei V Live Stream Next Week

Atlus has been doing a lot of promotion leading up to this game's release. Last week, for example, we got a look at the "World in Ruins" trailer, which you can check out in our previous post. Here in the west, pre-orders for the game (arriving locally on 12th November) are available now - this includes a special launch edition for $59.99 USD.
VIDEO GAMES
personacentral.com

Shin Megami Tensei V Japanese TV Commercials Released

With the release of Shin Megami Tensei V next week, Atlus has released two Japanese TV commercials for the game that will begin broadcasting on television from November 5th. There are two different commercials: one that focuses on the characters that appear in the game, and the other focusing on the demons appearing in SMT V.
COMICS
personacentral.com

Shin Megami Tensei V Pre-Launch Live Stream Announced

With the upcoming release of the latest mainline title in the SMT series next week with Shin Megami Tensei V, Atlus has announced an official live stream for the game the day before launch, on November 10, 2021. The live stream will feature Shin Megami Tensei V development staff commenting...
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Super Smash Bros. Might Not Continue With Series Director

The Super Smash Bros. games are massively popular. Ever since the game first came out on the Nintendo 64, players have been duking it out with iconic video game characters. We’ve seen some clone titles come out to compete against the franchise. But so far, none has quite topped the work Masahiro Sakurai and his team developed. Now this legendary developer has left some uncertainty of what the future may hold for Super Smash Bros. During a recent interview with Famitsu, the developer unveiled he’s uncertain what the future may hold. We might not see Sakurai continue on with the IP.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Will Receive A Third Major DLC

Assassin’s Creed is a massive IP for Ubisoft, and the franchise continues to thrive today. However, there has been a slight slowdown when it comes to actual game releases. Nevertheless, the latest game continues to see support from the studio with new content and expansions. We currently have two major expansions available, but today we know that a third expansion is coming to the game within this fiscal year.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Nintendo Switch Successor Is Already In The Works

The Nintendo brand has been a critical player in the video game industry for years. Delivering new console and portable gaming hardware, the company is always looking to innovate. Rather than deliver something more powerful, the key focus at Nintendo is to provide a new experience. Their latest available platform, the Nintendo Switch, had launched back in 2017. Now we are seeing more focus on what the next hardware release will be.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Shin Megami Tensei V Press Turn Combat System Explained

Shin Megami Tensei V was originally revealed back in 2017 alongside the Nintendo Switch, and it marks the fifth mainline entry in Atlus’s JRPG series. The game takes place in a post-apocalyptic version of Tokyo where angels and demons are at war trying to fight over it. Player take control of the Nahobino, a high school student with the power to command demons in battle, and there will be many battles to come. Here’s how the Press Turn combat system works in Shin Megami Tensei V.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Persona 5 Fans Aren't Happy With Shin Megami Tensei V Reviews

While Shin Megami Tensei and Persona connect, crossover, have similar themes, and share the same developer, they are also two separate series. Today, the reviews embargo for Shin Megami Tensei V, the latest entry in the former, lifted a week ahead of its release. And so far, reviews are positive, with the game sitting at an 87 on Metacritic. This isn't as universally acclaimed as the most recent Persona game, Persona 5/Persona 5 Royal, but an 87 on Metacritic is nothing to sneeze at. That said, over on Twitter, many fans of the series aren't happy with the initial batch of reviews for the game, and not because of the scores, but because of how many reviews have mentioned Persona and Persona 5.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Review – Shin Megami Tensei V

The Shin Megami Tensei series is a fascinating corner of its genre rooted in theology, philosophy, and an Ars Goetia worth of demons. While each entry’s scenario and characters change, the commonalities remain consistent. This is especially true for the entries that have come after Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne, including spin-offs like Tokyo Mirage Sessions and the majority of the Persona series.
COMICS
gameranx.com

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – How To Unlock The Secret DLC 2 Character

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity continues to expand with the Wave 2: Guardian of Remembrance DLC. In a unique twist, only one of the new playable characters has been announced — Purah and Robbie are a pair of tinkering geniuses that combine into a single playable character. But, the Wave 2 DLC also includes a hidden bonus character, and the game doesn’t explain how to unlock them at all. If you want to get the new character, we’ve got a breakdown explaining exactly what you need to know in the full guide below.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Halo Infinite Might Have DLC & Early Access Digital Bundle

Halo Infinite is one of the most anticipated Microsoft exclusives coming out into the marketplace. While the game had its ups and downs from fans before it received a new release date next month, players are still waiting to get their hands on the game. Today, we’re finding out that there might be an early access option while the game doesn’t release until December 8, 2021. This listing was recently discovered and will give digital owners a quick lead into the game campaign.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

[Review] Shin Megami Tensei V

Shin Megami Tensei’s illustrious history has been unparalleled since its debut in the 90s. It has since grown and evolved, though the changes mostly come from the detailed environments that captivate and immerse you just as much as the narrative. These games constantly highlight the question of morality and philosophy, what’s right and wrong, and good versus evil. It’s hard to believe now that Shin Megami Tensei V is finally here and real, almost five whole years since its announcement prior to Switch seeing its launch. What’s not so hard to believe (or maybe it is, depending on how you look at it) is that the game has not only been worth the wait, but it’s also an exceptional new JRPG.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Overwatch 2 Delay Pushes The Game To 2023

Hero-based shooters have been around for a good while, but Overwatch set a new standard. Finally, Blizzard Entertainment delivered a game that pinned a team of heroes working together in an FPS-style match. With a roster of characters with unique abilities, plenty of newcomers and veterans log into the game daily. Initially, the game launched in 2016, though in 2019, we got the unveiling of an Overwatch 2.
VIDEO GAMES

