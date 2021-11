While we know that PlayStation has acquired a new arm of the company that will specifically work on games ported for PCs, we did not know what games we will see ported. At least, not the next big game title that would be ported to PC. We do know for certain that in 2022, that we will be able to play God of War and Uncharted 4 on PC, thanks to previous announcements. But with Sony finally loosening their grip on their exclusive titles, fans have been wondering what else Sony may have in the works for their new division.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO