US gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids 5 to 11

By LAURAN NEERGAARD, MIKE STOBBE AP Medical Writers
Imperial Valley Press Online
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. health officials on Tuesday gave the final signoff to Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 shot, a milestone that...

www.ivpressonline.com

Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Huron Daily Tribune

New variant of coronavirus detected in eight states, could be more transmissible

A new sub-variant of the delta variant of the coronavirus has been detected by labs in at least eight states, as officials in the United Kingdom say they are investigating a growing number of cases from the strain. The new strain, AY.4.2, could spread somewhat faster but there is not yet evidence of more severe illnesses due to the variant and current vaccines look to be effective against it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

COVID-19 vaccine mandate temporarily halted: Here's the latest

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Biden Administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large businesses is still temporarily blocked, with lawsuits from at least 24 states. The mandate would require those working for businesses employing 100 or more people to get fully vaccinated or tested weekly by Jan. 4, 2022, the White House said. This is part of President Joe Biden's new employer vaccination mandate issued in September, and will cover 84 million workers. The requirement is designed to curb the surge in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the virus, including the delta variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Imperial Valley Press Online

ECRMC hospital chief gives COVID update

EL CENTRO – El Centro Regional Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Adolphe Edward on Wednesday gave an update on hospital-related COVID-19 matters. The hospital vaccinated 130 children during a recent clinic. No adverse reactions have been reported.
EL CENTRO, CA
KTLA

No California adult should be denied COVID booster, state officials say

No fully vaccinated adult should be denied a COVID-19 booster shot, the California Department of Public Health says. The move comes as health authorities are trying to increase the number of Californians getting the booster shots, fearing that slow early demand could increase the chances of another winter coronavirus wave. “Do not turn a patient away […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC 26 WGBA

Vaccine for young children fills gap

As a COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 years old became available last week, it opened the possibility of vaccinating the last large remaining segment of the population.
KIDS
WJHL

Ballad Health: 166 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19; vaccination rate not budging

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ballad Health facilities across the region and in Niswonger Children’s Hospital decreased on Tuesday, according the the health system. Ballad’s 21-county service area saw three fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations and one fewer pediatric COVID-19 inpatient, according to the system’s scorecard, which tracks the novel coronavirus across the region. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
EatThis

7 States Where COVID is Now "On Fire"

The good news is, cases nationwide are going down. "In fact, 40 states are contributing to this case decrease over the past week," said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm. "It's been remarkable, in many of the states, even in the Midwest, like Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas, are starting to see case numbers drop." However, there are states "where the number of cases are still double the national average. And if you take one—Alaska tops the list. If they were, in fact, a country they'd be in the top 10 countries in the world with the highest cadence rates." So which are the states that are most in danger right now? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: State Health Officials Plan For Rationing Care At Hospitals

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado health care providers are creating protocols for treatment in the event they need to start rationing care. State Epidemiologist, Dr. Rachel Herlihy says, if the rate of adults getting COVID-19 booster shots doesn’t improve, Colorado will have more than 2,200 people hospitalized with COVID by the first of the year. That would be the most the state has had during the pandemic. (credit: CBS) Dr. Anuj Mehta developed a draft plan that no one wants to see implemented. It would prioritize who gets treated at the hospital and who gets sent home. While it is still preliminary, the initial draft...
COLORADO STATE

