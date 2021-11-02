CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US files antitrust suit to stop major book publisher merger

By TALI ARBEL AP Technology Writer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Justice Department is suing to block a $2.2 billion book publishing deal that...

Imperial Valley Press Online

Appeals court stays vaccine mandate on larger businesses

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court on Saturday temporarily halted the Biden administration's vaccine requirement for businesses with 100 or more workers. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency stay of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or face mask requirements and weekly tests.
U.S. POLITICS
Author Ed Anderson

Justice Department Sued To Prevent Publishing Industry Merger

The Justice Department has filed paperwork to stop the upcoming merger of Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster. They allege that the combined company would be too large and contribute to lower wages for authors. However, the publishers shot back that this is government overreach and nothing in the lawsuit proves that this is an anti-trust situation.
Law & Crime

DOJ Sues to Stop Two Largest Rivals From Becoming the ‘Largest Book Publisher in the United States’

The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday filed an antitrust lawsuit in an effort to kill a long-running merger attempt between Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster. “Books have shaped American public life throughout our nation’s history, and authors are the lifeblood of book publishing in America,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a DOJ press release. “If the world’s largest book publisher is permitted to acquire one of its biggest rivals, it will have unprecedented control over this important industry. American authors and consumers will pay the price of this anticompetitive merger – lower advances for authors and ultimately fewer books and less variety for consumers.”
U.S. POLITICS
CFO.com

Feds Sue to Block “Big Five” Publishing Merger

The U.S. Department of Justice has sued to block Penguin Random House’s proposed $2.18 billion acquisition of Simon and Schuster, saying the merger of two of the “Big Five” book publishing companies would harm authors and consumers. In an antitrust complaint filed on Tuesday, the DOJ said the deal, if...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hollywood Reporter

U.S. Government Files Antitrust Suit to Block ViacomCBS’ Sale of Simon & Schuster

The U.S. government has filed an antitrust suit seeking to block ViacomCBS from selling its publishing unit, Simon & Schuster, to Penguin Random House. The lawsuit, which was filed Tuesday morning, alleges that the $2 billion deal “would give Penguin Random House outsized influence over who and what is published, and how much authors are paid for their work.” In particular, the government alleges that the merger would be harmful to authors of “anticipated top-selling books,” by depriving them of competition in the publishing market. “If consummated, this merger would likely result in substantial harm to authors of anticipated top-selling books and...
U.S. POLITICS
hot96.com

U.S. Justice Dept files lawsuit seeking to block book publishing tie-up

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit on Tuesday aimed at stopping Penguin Random House, the world’s biggest book publisher, from buying competitor Simon & Schuster, according to a court filing. In November, German media group Bertelsmann, which owns Penguin Random House, agreed to pay $2.175 billion in...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC New York

Justice Department Files Antitrust Suit to Block $2 Billion Merger of Penguin Random House, Simon & Schuster

The administration said the proposed merger "would likely harm competition in the publishing industry." That loss of competition would undermine authors' power to obtain advances and other services crucial for their books and careers, the Department of Justice's Antitrust Division alleged in a civil lawsuit. The Biden administration on Tuesday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Hillary Clinton
John Irving
Stephen King
Financial Times

US regulators sue to stop Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster merger

US regulators have sued to block the merger of Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster, which would have created a mega-publisher in the US books market, in one of the Biden administration’s most significant antitrust moves yet. Bertelsmann, which owns Penguin Random House, last November struck a $2.2bn deal...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Apple likely to face DOJ antitrust suit- The Information

(Reuters) – The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has accelerated its two-year-old antitrust probe on Apple Inc in the last several months, increasing the likelihood of a lawsuit, the Information reported on Monday. Lawyers for the DOJ have asked Apple, its customers and competitors questions about how the company maintains...
BUSINESS
texasborderbusiness.com

Justice Department and FTC File Suit to Stop Deceptive Marketing of Nasal Spray Product Advertised as Purported COVID-19 Treatment

The Department of Justice, together with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), announced a civil enforcement action against defendants Xlear Inc. and Nathan Jones for alleged violations of the COVID-19 Consumer Protection Act and the FTC Act. According to a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for District of Utah,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Imperial Valley Press Online

Foreign citizens seek US-approved shots as travel resumes

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — As COVID-19 ravaged Hungary in April, Budapest resident Akos Sipos received his second vaccine dose, believing he was doing the right thing for his own health and to help end the pandemic. But Sipos, 46, soon discovered that the vaccine he received, Russia's Sputnik V, disqualified...
U.S. POLITICS
#Book Publishing#Book Publisher#Simon Schuster#Penguin Random House#Bertelsmann#The Justice Department#German#American
Law.com

Price Fixing? Tyson Foods a Defendant in South Florida Antitrust Suit

This lawsuit was surfaced on Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Hormel Foods, Smithfield Foods, Tyson Foods and other defendants were hit with an antitrust lawsuit Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court, alleging price-fixing in the broiler pork industry. The suit was filed by Carlton Fields on behalf of Sonic. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 9:21-cv-82018, Sonic Industries Services Inc. v. Agri Stats Inc. et al.
FLORIDA STATE
