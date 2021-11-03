CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Big News: Malcolm Brogdon Speaks About His Injury Status For New York Knicks Game On Wednesday

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
AllPacers
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b055o_0cklCRdx00

The Indiana Pacers have some good news heading into Wednesday's contest with the New York Knicks.

Malcolm Brogdon, who has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury, says that he will play on Wednesday evening against the Knicks.

A tweet from the Pacers showing Brogdon at practice and saying how he said he will play can be seen embedded below.

Brogdon also quote tweeted the tweet which can also be seen embedded below.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
  • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
  • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Game stream: New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls

The New York Knicks (4-1) play against the Chicago Bulls (1-1) at United Center. Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Thursday October 28, 2021. New York Knicks 104, Chicago Bulls 103 (Final) What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman. #Knicks survive #Bulls comeback with late stop on DeRozan for...
NBA
numberfire.com

Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) listed as doubtful for Pacers' Saturday game against Toronto

Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) is doubtful to play in Saturday's contest against the Toronto Raptors. Brogdon is unlikely to be active after Indiana's guard was forced to sit out on Friday night with his hamstring injury. Expect Chris Duarte to play an increased role in a slow tempo opportunity against a Raptors' team playing with a 98.2 pace.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Enes Kanter
Person
Myles Turner
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Yardbarker

Stinar For 3: Are The New York Knicks For Real?

Fastbreak on FanNation reporter Ben Stinar sat down with Haley Jordan to talk about the New York Knicks in Episode 11 of our daily video on hot topics around the league. The New York Knicks are off to an impressive start to the new season with a 3-1 record, and on Thursday evening they will be put to the test facing off against the undefeated 4-0 Chicago Bulls.
NBA
Indy Cornrows

Pacers Links: Brogdon back for Pacers against Knicks

The Pacers appear to have survived the worst of the rash of injuries the team has endured to start the season (find some wood, knock on it). Caris LeVert’s debut on Saturday, replete with eye popping offensive creation and shot making, came as Malcolm Brogdon went on the injury list with a strained hammy. The frustrating scenario highlighted the continual shuffling of the Pacers playing rotation which played a part in the Pacers 1-6 start before the team found a groove against the Spurs on Monday.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Mvp#The Indiana Pacers#The New York Knicks#The Boston Celtics#Espn#The Golden State Warriors#The Milwaukee Bucks
AllPacers

Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For Myles Turner

Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers are off to a 2-6 start to the season. The Pacers have a lot of good players all over the roster, but no true star power, and maybe it's time they think about selling high on some of their talented players. I think the Knicks should...
NBA
FanSided

Indiana Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon’s absence will be especially painful

While the Indiana Pacers’ drubbing at the hands of the Toronto Raptors was already deflating, Malcolm Brogdon‘s injury added insult to injury. Now, the team will attempt to improve its measly 1-4 record amidst a difficult schedule without their leading scorer, a tall task considering the fact that squad is already missing three of their projected starters.
NBA
Yardbarker

The New York Knicks Have Released Their New Uniforms

While the uniform looks fantastic, what's even better is the fact that the Knicks are a really good basketball team right now. They have always been a popular team because they play in Madison Square Garden in the heart of New York City. However, the last decade has not seen...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
Sporting News

Fast Fact on the Toronto Huskies vs. New York Knicks NBA 75th anniversary game

And to celebrate the league has scheduled the same game that started it all 75 years ago. Ok, maybe not exactly the same game — the Knicks are playing a team from Toronto but the team from Toronto is now the Raptors. And the game isn't happening in Toronto where it originally happened, it's happening in New York.
NBA
AllPacers

AllPacers

Indianapolis, IN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

Comments / 0

Community Policy