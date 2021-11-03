CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Faith Walking: Seek The Kingdom And His Righteousness [VIDEO]

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ZEhi_0cklC7Ju00

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club . ( Terms and conditions )

Matthew 6:33 says “But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.”

You might’ve heard this verse many times before, but how many of us are being conscious about what we’re actually seeking? Today’s Faith Walk speaks directly towards understanding that appreciation for God’s glory overall and not just the kingdom that He can provide through believing.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Comments / 2

Related
arcamax.com

If Jesus is so powerful why doesn’t He just make us believe in Him?

Q: If Jesus is so powerful, and I believe He is, why doesn’t He just make us believe in Him since there are no conditions put on people? – F.S. A: A reading of the Gospels will reveal that Jesus did not impose Himself upon those who felt self-sufficient, righteous, and self-confident. People must come to the point of realizing their need for God’s forgiveness and salvation. Those who feel capable of meeting life head-on and under their own power will never find Him.
RELIGION
dailypostathenian.com

Is there any absolute truth in the Bible?

We have been taught in school and in society to not be arguing over politics and religion. We have been brainwashed by the school system not to discuss these two items in which we might unite together in a common faith. They say don’t be arguing over controversial things. The very opposite is true.
RELIGION
Tahlequah Daily Press

Weeky Witness 11-4-21: Jesus is coming for his bride

To our beloved readers: Peace, grace, comfort and love in Jesus Christ our Lord. My heart is focused on the soon return of our Lord and king. In the gospel of Matthew 24:44 NIV, we read: “So you also must be ready, because the son of man will come at an hour when you do not expect him.”
RELIGION
Pauls Valley Daily Democrat

Surrender yourself to God

People struggle with contentment because we are always looking for explanations for why things happen in our lives. God does not tell us why most things happen, and that can frustrate us. “Therefore submit to God. Resist the devil and he will flee from you.” (James 4:7) Sometimes God does...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Coltrane
Person
Meghan Markle
Neshoba Democrat

GETTING THE MESSAGE/God is sovereign over history

Lord willing, we will resume the study in Acts at the first of the year. This week we are looking in Isaiah 41. In this passage, God speaks to the nations and people of the world and then to his people who are called by his name. He speaks to...
RELIGION
arcamax.com

How can we determine if a pastor is preaching from the Bible?

Q: How can we determine if a pastor is preaching from the Bible and not from another source that may sound good but is not God’s Word? – D.P. A: Through Bible study and prayer, we are given discernment to tell the difference between what is of God and what is not. God’s people are instructed to test the various doctrines that abound, and test them against the standard of the Word of God. This should drive us to daily Bible reading.
RELIGION
outreachmagazine.com

How God’s Kingdom Is Different Than Counterfeit Kingdoms

Exploring God’s miraculous validation of his rule over the nations. When I ordered from a clearance website that offered a deal of “$25 each when you buy three pairs of Ray-Bans,” I should have had some clue that something sinister was afoot. Then, when they took three months to get to my house, and the box looked like it had been dragged through China by a mule, that should have been my second clue.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Righteousness#A Love Supreme#Pretty Girls
Hanford Sentinel

Life Notes: Bible prophecy and our times

“God blesses the one who reads the words of this prophecy to the church, and He blesses all who listen to its message and obey what it says, for the time is near.” – Revelation 1:3 (NLT) What do you think when your pastor starts a sermon with, “Today, we’re...
RELIGION
Picayune Item

God Can Give Us Perfect Peace

Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God, and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus. Philippians 4:6-7 (NKJV) Many things clamor for our attention every day....
RELIGION
arcamax.com

Is it true that the calendar is based on the life of Jesus?

Q: My college assignment is to debate a fellow student about the impact of Jesus’ life when he lived on Earth – without using the Bible. She claims that Jesus only impacts those who are weak and need religion. Is it true that the calendar is based on the life of Jesus? – M.T.
RELIGION
guideposts.org

Bible Prayers for Aging with Grace

“Old age is no place for sissies,” my 90-something mom used to say, quoting that famous line from Bette Davis. I’m still in my sixties, but even now I’m beginning to understand what she meant. All the more reason to turn to the Bible for support. Do not cast me...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

Karima Shares Why She Has God To Thank For Her Redemption Story & Blessings [EXCLUSIVE]

Recording artist Karima, who you may remember her from the group Virtue, aka Erica’s “unofficial cousin”, stopped by Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell to share her redemption story, new music, and so much more! Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions) Just like all of us, […]
RELIGION
Daily Trojan

Food for the Soul: The condemnation of dance in faith is misleading

As a business major that can pop and lock here and there under the right circumstances, I’ve always admired those who truly devote themselves to the art of dance as a form of expression. This form of expression, however, can be challenging to pursue when one’s faith system specifically rejects...
THEATER & DANCE
ftc.co

Many Pastors Are Lonely…Must They Be?

In the past few years, seven of my friends lost their positions of leadership because of ministerial, and in some cases moral, failure. All seven of them were pastors. Most of these pastors were also well known and celebrated beyond their local contexts. From the outside, it seemed they were at their peak pastorally and relationally. How could it be otherwise? Their books sold like hotcakes, they had speaking engagements galore, and their adoring congregations devoured their words like honey. Surrounded by such acclaim, the one thing they couldn’t possibly be…
RELIGION
hiawathaworldonline.com

Talking to God

“Praying for you.” We read this type of comment all the time on social media or see a set of praying hands or something similar. We read people’s comments, “prayers to you” or “sending prayers to you”? We say, “I will be praying for you.” But…do we? Is this just “lip service”, a way to say, “I care?” or” best wishes”? That is not “prayer.”
RELIGION
highplainsobserver.com

A Secret Faith Is A Shallow Faith

“Jesus asked him, ‘What do you want me to do for you?’ The blind man answered, ‘Teacher, I want to see.'" When God gives you a goal, you need to go public with it. Announce your intention. State the change you want to make in your life. Explain what you’re asking God to do. You need to tell everybody, because a secret faith is a shallow faith.
RELIGION
arcamax.com

Is it possible to have the God who created the world and mankind to be our friend?

Q: Is it really possible to have the God who created the world and mankind to be our friend? He is so perfect and we are so imperfect. It seems far-fetched! – G.F. A: Think of it: The infinite, all-powerful, holy God of the universe wants to be our friend! This is a staggering truth. He wants us to know Him personally, and to discover what it means to walk with Him every day. He wants to have communication with us through His Word and through prayer. He wants to comfort us when we are upset or anxious, and to encourage us when we are dejected or depressed. He wants to guide us when we face difficult decisions, and He even wants to correct us when we’ve done something foolish or wrong.
RELIGION
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

25
Followers
319
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell weekdays from 6-10AM EST!

 https://getuperica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy