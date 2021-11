You may have heard already that some of Tim Bradford’s family is coming to The Rookie season 4 — now, we’ve got more news all about it!. According to a report from TVLine, former Gotham and The Tomorrow People star Peyton List (no, not the Peyton List who appears on Cobra Kai) is going to be playing Gennifer “Genny” Bradford on the upcoming December 12 episode. She is no-nonsense in a similar way to her brother, and she is going to turn up in Los Angeles to try and convince her brother to fix up and then sell their father’s house.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO