ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Opioids, such as oxycodone, fentanyl, and morphine, are well-known for their pain relieving powers. Although they are potent pain reducers, they can also be very addicting, which can lead to overdoses and death. Over the years, scientists have struggled to find a way to balance the effectiveness of prescription painkillers while eliminating the many detrimental side-effects they cause. Now, researchers from the University Michigan find boosting the body’s innate capacity to inhibit pain may help remove the need to use addictive opioids.

