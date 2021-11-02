Four-Star '23 DB RJ Jones talks Cal visit

Here's full audio and selected quotes from Jimmy Lake, Sean McGrew, and Jackson Sirmon after Washington fell 26-16 to No. 4 Oregon Saturday night in Seattle. “This was another tough one. I’m proud again of the way our guys fought, we needed to execute a lot better, especially in that first quarter, first quarter and a half, we had a lot of momentum going. If we were able to do anything there offensviely we felt like we could’ve done a lot more. With the turnover, the early touchdown, the safety, some really good returns by Giles Jackson, unfortunately we didn’t execute well enough. It’s a continuing theme, in our losses and even in our close victories. In all three phases, we didn’t play good enough on offense tonight, we didn’t get enough first downs, we didn’t score enough points, we didn’t run the football, we didn’t throw the football well enough, and didn’t catch the football well enough. That allowed our opponent to sit there and hand the ball off and not put them in any dangerous situations. This loss is going to sting, and after all that we were right there at the end of the game and had a chance to score and tie it up”.

OREGON STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO