Berkeley, CA

Four-Star '23 DB RJ Jones talks Cal visit

By Greg Biggins
247Sports
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco junior defensive back...

247sports.com

247Sports

Rapid Recap: USC struggles for offense in 31-16 loss to Arizona State

TEMPE, AZ -- The Trojans lost out on a game that no team seemed interested in winning, falling 31-16 to Arizona State in Sun Devil Stadium on Saturday night. Arizona State (5-3, 4-2) took control of a one-point game in the fourth quarter with a 50-yard TD run by star running back Rachaad White to put the Sun Devils up 24-16 with 8:13 left. USC offense – its first full game without Drake London (ankle) – could not answer the White score, instead committing its third consecutive three-and-out. White chipped in a third and final TD run for insurance with less than two minutes left.
247Sports

Live updates: ASU 17, USC 16; 3:09 left 3Q

3:09 left 3Q, ASU 17 USC 16: Lewis hit another 52-yard field goal to conclude a 9-play, 41-yard drive. He is now 3-4 on the day. 9:23 left 3Q, ASU 17 USC 13: Lewis hit a 45-yard field goal to wrap up an 8-play, 47-yard drive. 12:36 left 3Q, ASU...
247Sports

Notebook: ASU defense delivers strong response against USC

TEMPE — In consecutive games against Utah and Washington State, Arizona State's uber-experienced, highly-touted defense looked thoroughly mortal. Over nearly four quarters of football, the Sun Devils allowed 56 unanswered points and eight touchdowns in 10 drives. They let consecutive opponents score at least 34 points after holding their first six to 27 or fewer. It seemed things were trending in the wrong direction.
247Sports

Jimmy Lake, Sean McGrew and Jackson Sirmon Talk Following Washington's Loss To Oregon

Here's full audio and selected quotes from Jimmy Lake, Sean McGrew, and Jackson Sirmon after Washington fell 26-16 to No. 4 Oregon Saturday night in Seattle. “This was another tough one. I’m proud again of the way our guys fought, we needed to execute a lot better, especially in that first quarter, first quarter and a half, we had a lot of momentum going. If we were able to do anything there offensviely we felt like we could’ve done a lot more. With the turnover, the early touchdown, the safety, some really good returns by Giles Jackson, unfortunately we didn’t execute well enough. It’s a continuing theme, in our losses and even in our close victories. In all three phases, we didn’t play good enough on offense tonight, we didn’t get enough first downs, we didn’t score enough points, we didn’t run the football, we didn’t throw the football well enough, and didn’t catch the football well enough. That allowed our opponent to sit there and hand the ball off and not put them in any dangerous situations. This loss is going to sting, and after all that we were right there at the end of the game and had a chance to score and tie it up”.
247Sports

College football bowl projections after Week 10

Updated college football bowl projections are here ahead of Tuesday night's second playoff rankings with mass changes in the New Year's Six and final four. Michigan State and Wake Forest fell from the ranks of unbeaten in unexpected fashion, which will undoubtedly shake-up the new poll this week. Texas A&M's win over Auburn in a battle of top-15 teams pushes the Aggies back into a premiere bowl projection and relegates the Tigers to a familiar setting for the new year.
247Sports

The Iceman cometh through

It wasn’t pretty. It wasn’t easy. It wasn’t always complementary, and it certainly wasn’t over when it could have been over. Then it was. Colorado persevered on a glorious fall evening in Boulder and won its first ever multiple overtime game in front of a crowd that was once again boosted by a tremendous turnout by the student section.
247Sports

Game Analysis - Washington/Oregon

Play of the Game/Turning Point - The entire third quarter. Down just one point heading into halftime, Washington got the ball to start the second half. They were only able.
247Sports

'I'm honored': Will McDonald becomes Iowa State's all-time sack leader vs. Texas

(Author's note: This story has been updated to include postgame comments made by McDonald and Matt Campbell) Will McDonald became Iowa State’s all-time sack leader in the third quarter of Saturday’s game against Texas. The sack moved McDonald to 26.5 career sacks all-time, which pushed him past JaQuan Bailey’s career mark of 25.5. With Iowa State leading 17-7 in the third quarter, Texas faced a third and 10 from its own 20. McDonald beat his man and sacked Texas quarterback Hudson Card to get Iowa State off the field.
247Sports

Stars align for Fresno State, but Bulldogs falter

Sold out crowd for the first time since 2014 for these Fresno State Bulldogs, a brisk Saturday November evening, a No. 23 ranking they had in tow and a bitter rival that’s struggled all season – plus fell to the ‘Dogs on the blue field the last time they met – returning to the San Joaquin Valley…
