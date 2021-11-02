CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

McKinney ISD partnership provides free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

By Brooklynn Cooper
 4 days ago
McKinney ISD has partnered with GeneIQ to provide free COVID-19 testing to students and staff. The district opened the drive-thru site on Oct. 25 at...

Close Knit Barbershop in Grapevine to relocate to Main Street

Close Knit Barbershop will be relocating to 601 S. Main St. from its location at 206 E. College St., Ste. 100B. The new location is expected to open Dec. 1 with a soft opening Dec. 10. The barbershop's services are catered for men to "find a professional they can build a relationship with to better individualize their grooming style and maintenance," according to the website. -817-504-5822. http://closeknitbarbershop.com.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Frisco raises speed limit on stretch of Stonebrook Parkway; New Murphy convenience store, gas station coming to Lewisville and more top DFW news

Read the latest business news from Dallas-Fort Worth. Drivers in Frisco now have a higher speed allowance on a portion of Stonebrook Parkway. Carroll ISD received nearly $2 million from the Texas Education Agency after officials discovered the district has been overpaying its recapture payments to the state. The location...
FRISCO, TX
Bonnie Wenk dog park in McKinney to temporarily close for upgrades

The dog park at Bonnie Wenk Park in McKinney will close on Monday, Nov. 8, to allow for some park upgrades, said Michael Kowski, director of parks and recreation. As part of the upgrades, the department will add a play tunnel in the small dog area, refresh all the mulch and complete various maintenance repairs, Kowski said. All work will take place within the dog park area, leaving the rest of Bonnie Wenk Park open for use. The dog park is expected to reopen Friday, Nov. 12. The park is located at 2996 Virginia Parkway, McKinney. 972-547-7480. www.mckinneytexas.org/1148/bonnie-wenk-park.
MCKINNEY, TX
Caring Senior Service of Dallas Mid-Cities to open Colleyville location to serve surrounding area

Caring Senior Service of Dallas Mid-Cities will hold a grand opening Nov. 12 for its newest location at 5601 Colleyville Blvd., Ste. 17. This one-on-one home care assistance provider for older adults offers a variety of short- and long-term services, such as personal care, transportation, respite care, errands, companionship and meal preparation, as well as specialized services for individuals with Alzheimer's or those recovering from a stroke or surgery. There are also locations in north Dallas and Fort Worth. 214-225-6628. www.caringseniorservice.com/dallasmidcities.
DALLAS, TX
Driven Healthcare seeing patients in west Frisco

Driven Healthcare opened Nov. 1 at 2772 Stonebrook Parkway, Ste. 100, Frisco. The medical clinic sees patients both in-person and virtually. Services include physician-ordered lab tests, nutrition and weight-loss counsel and COVID-19 testing, according to the Driven Healthcare website. Urgent care is offered seven days a week. 469-902-9200. https://drivenhealthcare.com. Matt...
FRISCO, TX
2020 census: Frisco’s Asian community grows

Frisco has become more racially and ethnically diverse since 2010, according to decennial data released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Sept. 16. Frisco’s overall population jumped by about 71% between 2010 and 2020, from 116,989 to 200,509. The number of residents who identify as white slightly increased from 78,566 to 96,248; however, most other racial and ethnic groups saw high growth, according to the data.
FRISCO, TX
CI NATION ROUNDUP: Newly-elected Cy-Fair ISD board members unseat incumbents; Townhome, apartment construction to start soon at Northline in Leander and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across all of Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas as of Nov. 5. Note: The following stories were published Nov. 3-4. Greater Houston. Natalie Blasingame, Scott Henry and Lucas Scanlon defeated each of the three incumbents—John Ogletree, Don Ryan and Bob Covey,...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Lewisville considering pilot program to offer boat, jet ski rentals at Lake Park

The city of Lewisville is considering a pilot program that would contract with a vendor to offer boat and jet ski rentals at Lake Park. Stacie Anaya, parks and recreation department director, briefed Lewisville City Council during a work session Nov. 3 about the possible program for Lewisville Lake. Council members encouraged the department to move forward with implementation.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Plano ISD trustees approve final calendar for 2022-23 school year

Plano ISD‘s 2022-23 school year will start Aug. 10 and wrap up May 26, 2023. The Plano ISD board of trustees unanimously approved the new calendar Nov. 3, though trustee Heather Wang was absent from the meeting. The new calendar will include 84 instructional days during the first semester and 91 during the second. Classes begin on a Wednesday for both the first and second semesters next year.
PLANO, TX
Keller City Council discusses 2 TxDOT median projects to reduce crashes

Projects to reduce vehicle crashes on two different median projects by the Texas Department of Transportation were discussed at the Keller City Council Nov. 2 work session. Alonzo Liñán, Keller Public Works Department director, presented updates on the median projects at FM 1938/Davis Boulevard and U.S. 377. The first project’s scope is on FM 1938, from Harwood Road to FM 1709. The second project’s scope is on U.S. 377, from I-820 to Bear Creek Bridge.
KELLER, TX
Greenville Avenue Pizza Co. sets opening date for new Richardson location

Greenville Avenue Pizza Co. will open Nov. 8 at 520 Lockwood Drive, Richardson. GAPCo, as the eatery is also known, offers made-from-scratch pizzas with a thin, crispy crust and homemade sauce. Its new location in the Lockwood District will be next to Monkey King Noodle Company. GAPCo originally hoped to open its Richardson location by the end of 2020, but delays related to construction and the coronavirus pandemic pushed that date back. At more than twice the size of the GAPCo eateries on Greenville Avenue and Peavy Road in Dallas, the 3,700-square-foot Richardson location will feature a 1,200-square-foot patio with a full indoor/outdoor bar. A phone number is not yet available. www.facebook.com/gapcorichardson.
RICHARDSON, TX
Dave's Hot Chicken now open in Plano

Dave's Hot Chicken held a grand opening Oct. 29 for its new Plano location at 8315 Preston Road, Ste. 400. The restaurant serves chicken tenders of varying degrees of spiciness, fried chicken sliders, crinkle-cut fries and more. According to its website, the company began as a food cart in East Hollywood. Dave's Hot Chicken has over 20 active locations across Texas, California, Colorado and Canada.
PLANO, TX
Rebel Athletic opens seasonal store in Frisco's Stonebriar Centre

Rebel Athletic opened Oct. 9 in Stonebriar Centre at 2601 Preston Road, Frisco. The athletic wear retailer specializes in luxury clothing for cheerleaders and dancers. The store’s website provides a wide range of products, including men’s wear, bags, makeup and other accessories. Rebel Athletic is on the first floor of the mall between Victoria’s Secret and Banana Republic. It will be at Stonebriar Centre through the holiday season. 469-690-9895. www.rebelathletic.com.
FRISCO, TX
