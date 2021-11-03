CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading Application Market Scenario - The Competition Is Rising | Apple, Google, Baidu

Worldwide Reading Application Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026 is latest research study released by AMA evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure...

AFP

DoorDash takes aim at Europe with purchase of Wolt

DoorDash has added Europe to its menu with the purchase of Finland-based food delivery firm Wolt in an all-stock deal valued at $8.1 billion, the company announced Tuesday. San Francisco-based DoorDash's shares surged more than 19 percent, topping $229, in after-market trades following the announcement.
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Mobile Apps Market Is Thriving Worldwide | Apple, LeewayHertz, Google

Latest Market Research on "Mobile Apps Market" is now released to provide hidden gems performance analysis in recent years and years to come. The study explains a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans, and the latest development in the industry. Staying on top of market trends & drivers is always remain crucial for decision-makers and marketers to hold emerging opportunity.
MARKETS
Variety

Tencent Profits Growth at Standstill After Regulatory Change Dents Games Sector

Tencent, China’s games, video and social media giant, saw its quarterly profits growth grind to a halt in the three months to September as it adjusted to a series of regulatory crackdowns that particularly crimp its mainland Chinese games business. Revenues in the period grew 13% to RMB142 billion ($22 billion) with net profits attributable to shareholders down 2% to RMB31.8 billion ($4.9 billion), the company said Wednesday in a regulatory filing. Over the first nine months of the year, revenues were up 19% to RMB415 billion, and profits attributable were up 29% to RMB130 billion. “During the third quarter, the internet industry,...
VIDEO GAMES
dvrplayground.com

Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market Size & Revenue Analysis | Alibaba, Apple, Arm, Baidu

Global Market Vision has published a newly statistical data, titled as Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices market, which gives a brief strategy of the ongoing trends, as well as prediction of upcoming trends. These trends are analyzed and studied from various sectors like Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices on the basis of the domain, industries, and clients. This report is summarized with different market perspectives such as political, cultural as well as economical.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Context Rich Systems Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Baidu

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Context Rich Systems Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Context Rich Systems market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Semantic Knowledge Graphing Market is Going to Boom with Yandex, Semantic Web Company, Microsoft, LinkedIn, Baidu, Google

Global Semantic Knowledge Graphing Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Semantic Knowledge Graphing market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Semantic Knowledge Graphing market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
Bolivar Commercial

Reversing Cold Mills Market 2021 Development Status, Competition Analysis, Type and Application 2030

The report titled “Reversing Cold Mills Market” offers a primary overview of the Reversing Cold Mills industry covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure. The quantitative and qualitative analysis is provided for the global Reversing Cold Mills market considering competitive landscape, development trends, and key critical success factors (CSFs) prevailing in the Reversing Cold Mills industry.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Luxury Autonomous Vehicle Market Is Going To Boom | Waymo, Baidu, Baic Motor

HTF MI recently released a research document on Global Luxury Autonomous Vehicle Market that includes survey highlights, in-depth interviews insights with industry experts, and a review of industry dynamics with help of our global network of consultants and executives within the OEMs & aftermarket. These market estimates have been evaluated considering base year as 2021 and by studying the impact of various macro-economic factors, local and regional regulatory regimes to better understand current market dynamics affecting the Luxury Autonomous Vehicle growth and further bottom-up approach is applied to deliver comprehensive company profiles of major and emerging players of the industry, including Daimler, Saic Motor Corporation, Waymo, Baidu, Baic Motor, BYD, BMW, Faraday & Future, Audi, Porsche, Changan Automobile, Nio & Tesla.
CARS
Las Vegas Herald

Helical Gear Market By Type (Cross-helical Gears and Double Helical Gears) and By End users (Automotive, Process Industry, Energy) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Helical Gear Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. Gears are a crucial part of machines and systems. The helical gear is one...
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Japanese stocks in demand, key Nikkei 225 index jumps 1.13 percent

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were higher on Friday despite the headline inflation number in the United States overnight. "Inflation is obviously a risk to watch. But stock prices will face a major crash only if the Federal Reserve turns out to be completely wrong in its assessment and is forced to raise interest rates rapidly. That's not where we are now," said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities told Reuters Friday.
STOCKS
Las Vegas Herald

Graphic LCD Modules Market By Backlight Type (None, LED, Edge LED) and By Vertical (Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages Graphic LCD Modules Market Survey Report Provides Latest Trends and Drivers for 2021-2031. As advancements in display technology is witnessed, a corresponding continuous introduction of advanced display solutions, such as LCD, LED, OLED etc., has also been witnessed in the market. And owing to the increasing disposable income and customer expenditure, a considerable traction of the same is witnessed across the globe. However, a demand for inexpensive (comparatively), and flexible and manually controlled display solutions, for applications across various industry verticals, was also witnessed in the market. This demand has, thus, been a factor responsible for the accelerating growth of various other display solution markets such as graphic LCD modules.
ELECTRONICS
Las Vegas Herald

Biometric Authentication Solution Market By Component (Hardware, Software, Services) and By Industry (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail & Wholesale) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages Biometric Authentication Solution Market Survey Report Provides Latest Trends and Drivers for 2021-2031. As organizations are focusing on secure authentication methods for user access, e-commerce, and other safety applications, the demand for biometric authentication solutions is growing rapidly. The increasing dependency on digital technologies and automation is further expected to drive the growth of the biometric authentication solutions market. Moreover, the continuous demand for enhanced security and identification system has led to the increasing adoption of biometric authentication solutions.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Global Drive by Wire Market is Anticipated to grow at a Moderate Pace i.e., USD 64.5 Billion during the Forecast Period 2021-27

The global drive by wire market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Drive by wire is one of the emerging technologies in the automotive industry and is a semi-automatic computer-controlled technology that is used in cars. It uses electronic systems such as sensors, actuators to control the vehicle.
ECONOMY
Las Vegas Herald

Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Everyday Speech, Peekapak, Nearpod, EVERFI, Purpose Prep, Social Express, Aperture Education, Rethink ED, Committee for Children, Emotional ABCs, Taproot Learning, SEL Adventures, BASE Education, Panorama Education, Evolutions Labs, Hoonuit, The Conover Company, ScholarCentric, ONEder Academy, Hero K12, 7 Mindsets, EQKidz, 3DBear, JHasHeart etc.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

AI in Agriculture Market to Grow Extensively at Unstoppable Rate | IBM, Intel, Agribotix

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "AI in Agriculture Market Outlook to 2026″. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global AI in Agriculture industry. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the AI in Agriculture Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
AGRICULTURE
Las Vegas Herald

Next-Gen Smart Speaker Market is Booming Worldwide | Amazon, Apple, Sonos

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Next-Gen Smart Speaker Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Next-Gen Smart Speaker Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Next-Gen Smart Speaker Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market is Booming Worldwide | FedEx, Ceva Logistics, XPO Logistics

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS

