‘The Great Outdoors’ Sequel in the Works, According to Dan Aykroyd

By Kelvin Owens
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an interview with THR, 69-year-old comedy icon Dan Aykroyd confirmed that he is planning a sequel to The Great Outdoors with the original director, Howard Deutch. Written by John Hughes and directed by Deutch, 1988's The Great Outdoors starred John Candy (Planes, Trains, and Automobiles) and Aykroyd as in-laws on...

collider.com

