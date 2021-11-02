CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

BP warns of 'tight' gas market ahead as profits surge

By PAN PYLAS Associated Press
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — BP reported soaring profits Tuesday on the back of surging oil and gas prices as the global economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. The British energy giant also warned that gas markets would remain “tight” over the coming months, which will likely further pressure household budgets. BP...

