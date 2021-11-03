Fired Apple employee files complaint with U.S. labor agency

Two Netflix employees have filed charges of unfair labor practices against the streamer, in the latest development tied to the ongoing controversy around Dave Chappelle’s special The Closer. According to the Verge, Black trans program manager B. Pagels-Minor and trans software engineer Terra Field have alleged to the National Labor Relations Board that the streamer retaliated against them for engaging in protected activity. Chappelle’s special has been widely criticized as transphobic, and Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has also come under fire for his response to the backlash. Pagels-Minor, who is 35 weeks pregnant, was fired while organizing a company-wide walkout of trans employees and allies on October 20. Field was suspended after she posted a critical Twitter thread about The Closer. In a statement, Netflix said it recognized the “hurt and pain caused to our trans colleagues over the last few weeks. But we want to make clear that Netflix has not taken any action against employees for either speaking up or walking out.” The streamer has alleged that Pagels-Minor was fired for leaking confidential information, a claim which Pagels-Minor has denied. According to Netflix, Field was suspended for attending a meeting without permission and reinstated once it was determined that there was no ill intent. In the labor charge, Field states that she was actually among hundreds of employees invited to the meeting. Field, who was reportedly doxxed and sent a credible death threat after speaking out about the special, has since applied for medical leave.

