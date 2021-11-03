CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Fired Apple employee files complaint with U.S. labor agency

investing.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - An Apple employee who was fired https://www.reuters.com/technology/apple-worker-says-she-was-fired-after-leading-movement-against-harassment-2021-10-15 last month after leading fellow workers in publicly sharing instances of what they called harassment and discrimination has filed a charge with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). In documents related to the charge that were viewed...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

US Department Of Labor Launches Initiative To Combat Workplace Retaliation

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The U.S. Department of Labor announced on November 10 the launch of a joint initiative with the National Labor Relations Board and the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to raise awareness about retaliation issues in the workplace and educate workers on their protected labor rights. The initiative will launch on November 17 with a virtual dialogue with the employer community focused on the importance of worker’s anti-retaliation protections and the agencies’ shared commitment to vigorous enforcement. In the statement, Solicitor of Labor Seema Nanda also emphasized the importance of workers understanding their rights. “The enforcement of labor laws only...
LABOR ISSUES
Business Insider

Another fired Apple employee has filed a complaint to the NLRB, saying the company retaliated after she tried to highlight problems of discrimination and harassment, reports say

A former Apple product manager has filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), saying the company fired her last month in response to her helping employees share stories of harassment and discrimination, The Washington Post and Reuters reported. Both The Post and Reuters viewed the complaint brought...
BUSINESS
SFGate

Employee fired by Apple files NLRB charge alleging retaliation by iPhone maker

An Apple employee who was fired last month after raising concerns about the company's treatment of its workers submitted allegations to the National Labor Relations Board on Tuesday. Janneke Parrish, who was a product manager on Apple Maps in Austin, Texas, helped launch #AppleToo, a movement aimed at improving working...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Reuters#Nlrb#Apple Inc Lrb#Aapl
The Verge

Fired #AppleToo organizer files labor charge against the company

Janneke Parrish, a leader of the #AppleToo movement, has filed an unfair labor practice charge against the company, alleging the tech giant fired her in retaliation for organizing. Parrish created the #AppleToo platform to help colleagues air their concerns with Apple’s culture of “pervasive sexism” and pay equity, according to...
LABOR ISSUES
imdb.com

Netflix Employees Who Protested Dave Chappelle Special File Unfair Labor Charge Against Streamer

Two Netflix employees have filed an unfair labor practice complaint with the National Labor Relations Board alleging the streaming giant retaliated against them for protesting Dave Chappelle’s comedy special “The Closer.”. An Nlrb representative confirmed that an unfair labor practice charge was filed Wednesday. B. Pagels-Minor, a Black trans program...
ADVOCACY
Vulture

Two Fired and Suspended Trans Employees Have Filed Labor Charges Against Netflix

Two Netflix employees have filed charges of unfair labor practices against the streamer, in the latest development tied to the ongoing controversy around Dave Chappelle’s special The Closer. According to the Verge, Black trans program manager B. Pagels-Minor and trans software engineer Terra Field have alleged to the National Labor Relations Board that the streamer retaliated against them for engaging in protected activity. Chappelle’s special has been widely criticized as transphobic, and Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has also come under fire for his response to the backlash. Pagels-Minor, who is 35 weeks pregnant, was fired while organizing a company-wide walkout of trans employees and allies on October 20. Field was suspended after she posted a critical Twitter thread about The Closer. In a statement, Netflix said it recognized the “hurt and pain caused to our trans colleagues over the last few weeks. But we want to make clear that Netflix has not taken any action against employees for either speaking up or walking out.” The streamer has alleged that Pagels-Minor was fired for leaking confidential information, a claim which Pagels-Minor has denied. According to Netflix, Field was suspended for attending a meeting without permission and reinstated once it was determined that there was no ill intent. In the labor charge, Field states that she was actually among hundreds of employees invited to the meeting. Field, who was reportedly doxxed and sent a credible death threat after speaking out about the special, has since applied for medical leave.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
WWEEK

Unions for 30,000 State Employees File Unfair Labor Practice Complaints Against State After Vaccine Data Breach

Unions representing more than 30,000 state employees in five bargaining units filed unfair labor practice complaints with Oregon’s Employee Relations Board on Oct. 27 after the state’s Department of Administrative Services inadvertently released state employees’ unredacted vaccine status information to The Oregonian and the Salem Statesman Journal last week. “The...
LABOR ISSUES
morningbrew.com

The federal government is warning employers that hiring AI must comply with civil rights laws

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has been focusing their feeble human intelligence on AI’s role in hiring since 2016. This process may be slower than if we just let the machines police themselves, but the EEOC hopes a humanoid touch will keep the initiative from being too biased. In October, the EEOC chair, Charlotte Burrows, announced that the commission is launching a new initiative to ensure the use of AI in hiring complies “with federal civil rights laws that the agency enforces.”
U.S. POLITICS
investing.com

AMC Theatres CEO Announces They Will Accept Crypto Payments

AMC Theatres CEO Announces They Will Accept Crypto Payments. AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron announced on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) that they will accept crypto. He mentioned that the cryptos accepted are BTC, ETH, BCH, and LTC. Aron also teased DOGE holders by saying “Dogecoin next”. AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron recently...
MARKETS
TheConversationAU

High Court decision on $125 million fine for Volkswagen is a warning to all greenwashers

The High Court of Australia has today refused to hear Volkswagen’s appeal against the record A$125 million fine imposed on it for deliberately deceiving regulators and customers about the environmental performance of its cars. The $125 million fine is the largest penalty ever imposed on a company in Australia for misleading consumers. It relates to the so-called “dieselgate” scandal, by which the German car company used secret software to beat emissions standards and tests in multiple countries. This is a significant win for the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission in its ongoing battle against “greenwash”, by which companies make false environmental claims...
ECONOMY
AFP

Johnson & Johnson plans to split into two companies

US pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson on Friday announced plans to break up, splitting its consumer health arm that sells Band-Aid and Tylenol from its pharmaceutical division that includes the single-shot Covid-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, its single-dose Covid-19 vaccine generated nearly $20 billion in revenue in the period.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Bluzelle Is on the Mission to Become the Airbnb of Decentralized Cloud Storage

What comes to mind when you hear Airbnb? Like many, you are probably thinking of a platform that connects end-users with their choice of rented accommodation anywhere around the world. How about a similar service for cloud storage?. Fully decentralized storage network. The current cloud service landscape is predominantly centralized...
TECHNOLOGY
investing.com

Wall Street advances, powered by big tech

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street gained on Friday with market-leading growth stocks helping the indexes resume their climb as investors shrugged off disappointing economic data. While the three major U.S. stock indexes were solidly higher, they remained on course to close below last Friday's close, which would end a...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy