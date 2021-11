Austin ISD’s board of trustees is hammering out details in its 2021-26 district scorecard, which measures equity in the district. The board will finalize the scorecard in December, trustee Geronimo Rodriguez said. The board is tasked with determining equity goals laid out on the scorecard, he said. How the district measures up against its goals will affect whether Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde continues as superintendent.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO