In a Town Council meeting on Nov. 9, East Longmeadow Town Manager Mary McNally repeated the allegations she made in her Oct. 4 letter of resignation that she was resigning “solely due to one councilor’s actions” creating a “toxic work environment” and “negativity” that she could no longer bear. Councilors present in the meeting offered her sympathy, and excoriated the unnamed councilor.

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO