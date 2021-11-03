Acquiring O'Dell Beckham Jr.

According to multiple reports, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to be away from the team for the rest of the season. (Jason La Canfora on Twitter) OBJ appears to be in hot water after his Dad shared an 11-minute video montage of his son being wide open and Baker Mayfield simply not getting him the ball. Things likely became more contentious and divisive when multiple Cleveland Browns players liked the video. As of now, there are conflicting reports as to whether or not he will truly be paid to stay home for the rest of the season, but with the trade deadline come and gone, that is exactly what may happen. This is a fluid situation without any concrete information, but as of now, it looks like the Browns, and fantasy managers, will be without the talented receiver for the foreseeable future. Donovan Peoples-Jones is back on the fantasy radar if and when the team confirms this news.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO