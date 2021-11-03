CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acquiring O'Dell Beckham Jr.

Field Gulls
 9 days ago

The trade deadline is over i know. But one issue still remains. The Hawks Need A 3rd Receiver to go alongside Metcalf and Lockett. It's not a secret. Everybody knows. Not to knock Swain, or Dorsett, or Eskridge. But since the Hawks cant throw more to TEs in their pass game...

