CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County, OH

Portage County general election results for November 2, 2021

By Sean McDonnell, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the latest unofficial election results...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

County Council failed to get key answers before approving Progressive Field deal

Cuyahoga County Council just approved a lot of our money for Progressive Field: Nine million dollars annually for renovations and capital repairs, on top of $11.6 million in one-time payments (“With mixed support, Cuyahoga County Council passes Progressive Field deal; one member votes no,” cleveland.com, Nov. 9). All but one council member voted in favor despite Gateway chair Ken Silliman admitting that the public could be saddled with the difference if tax revenues fall short or capital repairs exceed budget. Despite knowing that a winning team, not stadium renovations, bring out the fans. Despite no requirement that team owner Paul Dolan -- whom The Los Angeles Times reported last year was worth about $4.6 billion, yes, “billion” -- reveal how much profit the team produces. Despite knowing that Cleveland, one of the poorest cities in the nation, has tremendous unmet needs. Despite knowing that a deal like this should wait until Cleveland’s new mayor and council are in place. Despite knowing that Clevelanders, many of whom can’t afford the ticket price, would likely oppose this deal, but of course can’t vote on it.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

The flawed assumptions underlying Gov. DeWine’s denial of $300 federal benefits

Gov. Mike DeWine contends that the $300 federal unemployment benefits he rejected earlier this year were contributing “to ongoing problems employers have had finding workers,” as summarized by cleveland.com reporter Jeremy Pelzer (”Did DeWine overstep when he ended $300 weekly aid?” Nov. 10). In the same article, about the Ohio Supreme Court’s decision to review DeWine’s decision, Ohio Chamber of Commerce President Steve Stivers asserts that ”these supplemental insurance benefits distorted Ohio’s labor market, making it harder for businesses to find workers.”
POLITICS
Cleveland.com

We were misled in 2019, but here’s the real reason Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish’s law director abruptly quit: Today in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Public records show that former Cuyahoga County Law Director Robert Triozzi agreed to resign his post in January 2019 as part of a deal with prosecutors investigating corruption in county government. We’re talking about Triozzi’s non-prosecution agreement on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Portage County, OH
Elections
City
Cleveland, OH
Portage County, OH
Government
County
Portage County, OH
Local
Ohio Elections
Cleveland.com

Former Cuyahoga law director made deal to avoid prosecution: The Wake Up for Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. It will be cooler today with plenty of sunshine. Look for highs in the low 50s. Temperatures will take a downturn for the weekend, with highs in the low 40s Saturday and Sunday. Rain and snow showers are expected through the weekend.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Will Dave Joyce show up at ribbon-cuttings for projects he just voted not to fund?

Since U.S. Rep. David Joyce voted against the recent infrastructure bill passed by Congress, I’m just wondering if he will have the audacity to appear at any ceremonies that will surely be held honoring any and all improvements to be made with this funding in his district (”Gonzalez joins House Democrats in passing infrastructure bill,” Nov. 7). Joyce’s district covers all or parts of seven counties in Northeast Ohio. For instance, the port of Ashtabula looks to get part of the billions in port improvements.
ASHTABULA, OH
Cleveland.com

Regulatory reform could be coming to Ohio, and that’s a good thing for small business owners: Roger Geiger

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- According to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, 156,600 new businesses formed in Ohio during the first nine months of 2021. The state has seen a record number of new business filings in each of the past three years, even during the pandemic. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), about 20% of those new businesses will fail in their first year. As these businesses begin, their partner, state government, must help to create an atmosphere where these fledgling enterprises can grow.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election
Cleveland.com

Ex-Cuyahoga County law director resigned in 2019 as part of deal with prosecutors in corruption probe, documents reveal

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Former Cuyahoga County Law Director Robert Triozzi agreed to resign his post in January 2019 as part of an agreement with prosecutors who were investigating corruption in county government, according to documents provided to cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer. Triozzi signed a non-prosecution agreement on Jan. 3,...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Cleveland.com

Dolan takes oath as Beachwood’s new police chief

BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Katherine “Kate” Dolan was sworn in Thursday (Nov. 11) morning as Beachwood’s first female police chief, following the abrupt resignation the day before of former chief Kelly Stillman. No reason was given for Stillman’s resignation. When reached for comment Wednesday (Nov. 10), Stillman would only say that...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
57K+
Followers
55K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy