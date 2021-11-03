CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Surfaces on injured reserve

 9 days ago

Makar (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, per CapFriendly. Makar...

Frei Column: Cale Makar Continues to Amaze at Tender Age

In mid-October, as the Avalanche were about to open the 2021-22 season, I asked Joe Sakic about Cale Makar’s potential next step. After winning the Hobey Baker Award as NCAA hockey’s top player in 2019, the young Avalanche defenseman won the Calder Trophy as a rookie. What might that portend?
Cale Makar to miss Wednesday game for Colorado Avalanche

Definitely feels more like I need a medical degree to cover this team now instead of a journalism degree. Injuries and the Colorado Avalanche go together like ham and cheese. Today, we got the bad news that Cale Makar is the latest to join the injured list. Makar (upper body)...
