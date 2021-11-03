Avalanche's Cale Makar: Surfaces on injured reserve

Sanders (ankle) is expected to be placed on injured reserve Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Sanders was unable to practice this week after being declared "week-to-week" with the low-ankle sprain he suffered last weekend versus the Raiders, and he'll now be sidelined for at least the next three games. Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott split backfield work against Las Vegas after the injury, and the pair should continue to do so with Sanders now on the shelf. Jordan Howard also could be elevated from the practice squad to provide more depth at running back.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO