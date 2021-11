State Rep. Brian Clem (D-Salem) announced Oct. 29 he is resigning from the Legislature to take care of his ailing mother. “It has been a true honor to serve and represent the people of Salem and District 21,” Clem said in a statement. “At this time, I have decided it is in the best interest of my constituents that I step down and focus on some immediate needs for my mother in her journey as an Oregonian living with Alzheimer’s disease.”

